Shaquille O’Neal Drove Around Atlanta In A School Bus, Delivering Papa John’s Pizzas And Helping Employees Go To College

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
Shaquille O’Neal. Former monster on the basketball court, and current all around good guy.

It’s no secret that Shaq is among a very small group of celebrities that are willing to go out of their way and help people, even if it’s a random act of kindness.

For example, the man recently bought brand new appliances for a random couple he met at Best Buy, and before that, he also paid off an engagement ring for another random dude he met at a jewelry store.

Those are just a few out of a long list of examples, and with that being said, the current NBA analyst and media personality is delivering the helping hand once again.

According to TMZ, Shaq recently drove around the city of Atlanta, Georgia, in a customized yellow school bus, stopping by a number of Papa John’s locations.

While he was there, he informed the employees about how they can get a free college degree, with all of the tuition paid for by Papa John’s Dough & Degrees program.

The program gives Papa John’s employees a chance to go to college for zero costs, with tuition, books, and other fees completely covered by the restaurant’s program. The employees don’t even have to be reimbursed, because the program pays for everything right off the bat.

It covers everything from Associates to Masters programs, as 60 Papa John’s employees have graduated college through the program since it began in 2019.

This isn’t the first time Shaq’s left his mark in Atlanta, as he invested in nine restaurants in the area a few years ago, just out of the goodness of his heart.

And if his classy move to the Papa John’s employees wasn’t enough, he also went and delivered pizzas to customers for awhile in Atlanta, and let them know how the customers can help employees go to college.

Keep doin’ you, Shaq.

Ellavese Rolle
3d ago

Mr. Oneal is following biblical principals." Give and it will come back to you ,good measure,pressed down and running over." He is indeed and will always be blessed!!

Reply
62
AP_001418.1221c159e825463ca90e549123d5a2de.0115
3d ago

He is a very funny guy. Great sense of humor, loves to play jokes on people. His ❤️ is in the right place! I respect him and he is a good role model.

Reply(2)
45
FrootLoops
3d ago

Last time I saw him was in New Jersey back in 2006 in Newark n.j he always had love for the community very intelligent man keep the good work up Shaquille New Jersey bound you rock 💯

Reply
30
IN THIS ARTICLE
