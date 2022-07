CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some breaks of the sun with more clouds today as humidity rises ahead of a warm front. Temps will be in the lower 80s today and tomorrow. Rain coverage will be between 40 and 60% of the on and off variety. A few rumbles of thunder are possible late PM/evening Wednesday. Next chance of rain is late Thursday. About 40% coverage mainly PM/evening.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO