Clay County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 10:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 16:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fayette; Marion The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Marion County in south central Illinois Southeastern Fayette County in south central Illinois * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 446 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patoka, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kinmundy, Farina, Omega and Stephen Forbes Station. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 127 and 135. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL

