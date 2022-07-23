Heat Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Buckhorn Lake State Park, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clay; Knott; Leslie; Owsley; Perry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Owsley, northern Leslie, central Perry, west central Knott and northeastern Clay Counties through 230 PM EDT At 202 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Buckhorn Lake S.P. to Bobs Fork to Hector. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Buckhorn, Thousandsticks, Krypton, Mosley Bend, Confluence, Chavies, Buckhorn Lake S.P. and Shoal around 210 EDT. Dryhill, Kaliopi and Lamont around 215 PM EDT. Toulouse around 220 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Hazard, Avawam, Wooton, Dice, Smilax, Hyden, Bulan, Frew, Hosea, Cordia, Wendover, Fisty, Diablock, Ritchie and Stinnett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, KY ・ 58 MINUTES AGO