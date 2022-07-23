ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Heat Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boone; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mingo; Putnam; Wayne A strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of Kanawha, northwestern Mingo, southeastern Putnam, Lincoln, northwestern Logan, southeastern Wayne and Boone Counties through 245 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of thunderstorms from just north of Charleston to near Wilsondale, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Nitro, Williamson, Madison, Logan, Jefferson, South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Sissonville, Chesapeake, Marmet, Belle, Chapmanville, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Pratt and Delbarton. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 1 and 19. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 113. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 47 and 57. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 75 and 95. Route 119 between mile markers 1 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Kanawha, Mason, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Kanawha; Mason; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Meigs, Mason, north central Kanawha, northern Putnam and Jackson Counties through 145 PM EDT At 113 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Buffalo, or 12 miles southwest of Ripley, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ripley, Winfield, Racine, Ravenswood, Sissonville, New Haven, Eleanor, Buffalo, Sandyville, Kenna, Syracuse, Hartford City, Bancroft, Leon, Portland, Statts Mills, Given, Kentuck, Liberty and Cottageville. This includes Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 112 and 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabell, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cabell; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Boyd, Lawrence, southeastern Lawrence, Cabell and Wayne Counties through 145 PM EDT At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Centerville, or near Wayne, moving east at 80 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Louisa, Coal Grove, Wayne, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Blaine, Beech Fork State Park, Cannonsburg, Yatesville Lake State Park, Barboursville, Kenova, Milton, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, Fort Gay, Burnaugh, Martha and Durbin. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 182 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CABELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDowell, Mingo, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: McDowell; Mingo; Wyoming FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan. In southern West Virginia, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 827 PM EDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gilbert Creek, R.d. Bailey Lake, Hanover, Hinch, Gilbert, Panther, Hampden, Meador and Edgarton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Logan; McDowell; Mingo; Wyoming A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Buchanan, northwestern McDowell, southeastern Mingo, southeastern Logan and northwestern Wyoming Counties through 230 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gilbert Creek, or 18 miles south of Logan, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hanover, R.d. Bailey Lake, Hinch, Gilbert Creek, Gilbert, Iaeger, Bruno, Panther, Coal Mountain, Hampden and Pie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bland, Giles, Pulaski, Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 12:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bland; Giles; Pulaski; Tazewell FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 115 PM EDT this afternoon for portions of southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Bland, Giles, Pulaski and Tazewell. In southeast West Virginia, Mercer. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
BLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Morgan, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Breathitt; Floyd; Johnson; Magoffin; Morgan; Wolfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Morgan, western Johnson, northwestern Floyd, north central Breathitt, Magoffin and eastern Wolfe Counties through 230 PM EDT At 158 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lower Gilmore, or 10 miles east of Campton, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lewis, Lykins, Netty, Epson, Hager, Holliday, Dale, Seiltz, Puncheon and Well Station around 205 PM EDT. Patton, Kernie, Elsie, Bethanna, Gifford, Stella, Wonnie, Harper, Gullett and Bloomington around 210 PM EDT. Salyersville, Mason, Licksburg, Stringtown, Perlie, Cyrus, Tella, Coon, Burning Fork and Lakesville around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Falcon, Mashfork, Brownlow, Ballot, Conley, Oil Springs, Leatha, Niles, Wheelersburg, Hargis, Denver, Patrick, Leander, Barnetts Creek, Dobson, Swamp Branch, Riceville and Bonanza. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Jackson, Roane, Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Roane; Wirt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Calhoun, southern Wirt, Roane and east central Jackson Counties through 215 PM EDT At 139 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Spencer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spencer, Arnoldsburg, Amma, Reedy, Cherry, Peewee, Harmony, Tariff, Mount Zion, Walton, Palestine, Left Hand, Lucille, Looneyville, Creston, Brohard, Annamoriah, Gandeeville and Munday. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 24 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Estill, Lee, Menifee, Morgan, Powell, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Breathitt; Estill; Lee; Menifee; Morgan; Powell; Wolfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Powell, southwestern Morgan, east central Estill, southern Menifee, north central Breathitt, north central Lee and Wolfe Counties through 200 PM EDT At 127 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Koomer Ridge Campground, or 7 miles northwest of Campton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Jenson, Red River Gorge and Pine Ridge around 130 PM EDT. High Falls and Grannie around 135 PM EDT. Campton, Calaboose, Valeria, Stoll, Pomeroyton and Vortex around 140 PM EDT. Gosneyville, Toliver, Trent, Maytown, Stillwater, Baptist and Landsaw around 145 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hazel Green, Murphyfork, Lexie, Ezel, Malaga, Daysboro, Rexville, Lower Gilmore, Mize, Gilmore, Pekin, Upper Gilmore, New Cummer, Henry, Helechawa, Grassy Creek and Woodsbend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Mingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Logan; Mingo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN LOGAN AND CENTRAL MINGO COUNTIES At 136 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamson, Logan, Man, Delbarton, Holden, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Red Jacket, Mallory, Chattaroy, Amherstdale-Robinette, West Logan, Switzer, Chauncey, Mount Gay, Sarah Ann, Verdunville, Varney, Myrtle, Bruno and Blair. Heavy rain continues to move into the area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 12:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Greenbrier FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast West Virginia, including the following county, Greenbrier. * WHEN...Until 400 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 135 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain fell across the warned area. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs, Ronceverte, Rainelle, Rupert, Quinwood and Renick. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Knott, Leslie, Owsley, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Buckhorn Lake State Park, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clay; Knott; Leslie; Owsley; Perry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Owsley, northern Leslie, central Perry, west central Knott and northeastern Clay Counties through 230 PM EDT At 202 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Buckhorn Lake S.P. to Bobs Fork to Hector. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Buckhorn, Thousandsticks, Krypton, Mosley Bend, Confluence, Chavies, Buckhorn Lake S.P. and Shoal around 210 EDT. Dryhill, Kaliopi and Lamont around 215 PM EDT. Toulouse around 220 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Hazard, Avawam, Wooton, Dice, Smilax, Hyden, Bulan, Frew, Hosea, Cordia, Wendover, Fisty, Diablock, Ritchie and Stinnett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Johnson; Martin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Martin and eastern Johnson Counties through 215 PM EDT At 143 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tomahawk, or near Inez, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Inez, Add, Preece and Prince around 150 PM EDT. Calf Creek, Job, Andy and Bradbury around 155 PM EDT. Warfield, Hode, Beauty, Lovely, Pilgrim and Coalpoint around 200 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Oppy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

