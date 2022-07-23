Heat Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Buckhorn Lake State Park, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clay; Leslie; Owsley; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Owsley, northwestern Leslie, northwestern Perry and northeastern Clay Counties through 200 PM EDT At 135 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Whoopflarea, or 12 miles northwest of Hyden, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sizerock around 140 PM EDT. Saul around 145 PM EDT. Buckhorn, Shoal and Buckhorn Lake S.P. around 150 PM EDT. Kaliopi and Gays Creek around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Confluence, Mosley Bend, Krypton, Toulouse, Chavies and Dryhill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO