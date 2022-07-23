Heat Advisory issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Breathitt; Floyd; Johnson; Magoffin; Morgan; Wolfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Morgan, western Johnson, northwestern Floyd, north central Breathitt, Magoffin and eastern Wolfe Counties through 230 PM EDT At 158 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lower Gilmore, or 10 miles east of Campton, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lewis, Lykins, Netty, Epson, Hager, Holliday, Dale, Seiltz, Puncheon and Well Station around 205 PM EDT. Patton, Kernie, Elsie, Bethanna, Gifford, Stella, Wonnie, Harper, Gullett and Bloomington around 210 PM EDT. Salyersville, Mason, Licksburg, Stringtown, Perlie, Cyrus, Tella, Coon, Burning Fork and Lakesville around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Falcon, Mashfork, Brownlow, Ballot, Conley, Oil Springs, Leatha, Niles, Wheelersburg, Hargis, Denver, Patrick, Leander, Barnetts Creek, Dobson, Swamp Branch, Riceville and Bonanza. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

