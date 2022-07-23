ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallia County, OH

Heat Advisory issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Boyd, Lawrence, southeastern Lawrence, Cabell and Wayne Counties through 145 PM EDT At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Centerville, or near Wayne, moving east at 80 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Louisa, Coal Grove, Wayne, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Blaine, Beech Fork State Park, Cannonsburg, Yatesville Lake State Park, Barboursville, Kenova, Milton, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, Fort Gay, Burnaugh, Martha and Durbin. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 182 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Kanawha, Mason, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Kanawha; Mason; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Meigs, Mason, north central Kanawha, northern Putnam and Jackson Counties through 145 PM EDT At 113 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Buffalo, or 12 miles southwest of Ripley, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ripley, Winfield, Racine, Ravenswood, Sissonville, New Haven, Eleanor, Buffalo, Sandyville, Kenna, Syracuse, Hartford City, Bancroft, Leon, Portland, Statts Mills, Given, Kentuck, Liberty and Cottageville. This includes Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 112 and 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cabell; Kanawha; Lincoln; Mingo; Putnam; Wayne A strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lawrence, southeastern Cabell, northwestern Kanawha, northwestern Mingo, southern Putnam, Lincoln and eastern Wayne Counties through 215 PM EDT At 142 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of thunderstorms from Milton to Genoa to Wells, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Nitro, Winfield, Hamlin, Jefferson, South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Hurricane, Sissonville, Milton, Poca, Ranger, Culloden, Spurlockville, Institute, Tornado, Harts, Cross Lanes and Gill. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 98 and 117. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 24 and 57. Route 119 between mile markers 63 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CABELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Jackson, Roane, Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Roane; Wirt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Calhoun, southern Wirt, Roane and east central Jackson Counties through 215 PM EDT At 139 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Spencer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spencer, Arnoldsburg, Amma, Reedy, Cherry, Peewee, Harmony, Tariff, Mount Zion, Walton, Palestine, Left Hand, Lucille, Looneyville, Creston, Brohard, Annamoriah, Gandeeville and Munday. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 24 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Morgan, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Breathitt; Floyd; Johnson; Magoffin; Morgan; Wolfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Morgan, western Johnson, northwestern Floyd, north central Breathitt, Magoffin and eastern Wolfe Counties through 230 PM EDT At 158 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lower Gilmore, or 10 miles east of Campton, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lewis, Lykins, Netty, Epson, Hager, Holliday, Dale, Seiltz, Puncheon and Well Station around 205 PM EDT. Patton, Kernie, Elsie, Bethanna, Gifford, Stella, Wonnie, Harper, Gullett and Bloomington around 210 PM EDT. Salyersville, Mason, Licksburg, Stringtown, Perlie, Cyrus, Tella, Coon, Burning Fork and Lakesville around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Falcon, Mashfork, Brownlow, Ballot, Conley, Oil Springs, Leatha, Niles, Wheelersburg, Hargis, Denver, Patrick, Leander, Barnetts Creek, Dobson, Swamp Branch, Riceville and Bonanza. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

