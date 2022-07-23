Heat Advisory issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 02:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Kenedy Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Kenedy, northwestern Cameron and central Willacy Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Porfirio to Valley International Airport. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Harlingen, San Benito, Raymondville, Lyford, Rio Hondo, Sebastian, Primera, Combes, San Perlita and Harlingen Arts And Heritage Museum. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E near mile marker 18, and between mile markers 22 and 51. US Highway 77 near mile marker 762. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

KENEDY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO