Should the Braves look to add more pitching or bats at the MLB trade deadline?

By Eric Slaughter, Sam Crenshaw & Greg Clarkson
 4 days ago
The second half of the MLB season is officially under way, as every team has returned to the field post the 2022 MLB All-Star break.

The Atlanta Braves (57-38) are playing tremendous baseball over that past two months and are in position to challenge for the NL East division crown for a fifth consecutive year.

With the All-Star weekend in the rear view mirror, the next significant date on the MLB calendar will be the mid-season trade deadline that will end on Aug 2, 2022

Will the Braves be active on the trade market as the deadline approaches?

Cory McCartney joined Sam & Greg, and had this to say about the Braves possible moves.

“If Charlie Morton has found it again, and Ian Anderson continues to put together quality starts, I don’t know if there are any questions about this rotation” explained Cory.

“I think the bullpen needs another left handed element” emphasized Cory when giving thoughts on an area of need the Braves could focus on.

Only time will tell if the Braves will bring in any arms or bats for the final run towards the playoffs, regardless Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos will have lots to consider as the Braves continue to try to catch the NY Mets for first place in the division.

All eyes on the O-line as Falcons open training camp

Both rookies and veterans have reported to Flowery Branch, GA for the beginning of Atlanta Falcons 2022 training camp. The Falcons have many roster questions and positional battles that will need to be worked out and determined before the regular season opener September 11 versus division rival New Orleans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
