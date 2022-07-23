ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee during Arizona rally

By Jared Gans
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhxIF_0gqIfWxs00

(The Hill) – Former President Trump attacked the work of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at a rally supporting several candidates in Arizona on Friday.

Trump held a rally in Prescott Valley to support his endorsed candidate for governor, Kari Lake, and his endorsed candidate for Senate, Blake Masters. During his speech, he said he was watching the committee’s most recent hearing on Thursday, which focused on Trump’s actions as the riot took place at the Capitol building, and called it a “hoax.”

Trump also denied testimony that Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, gave to the committee last month.

Hutchinson said Tony Ornato, Trump’s deputy chief of staff at the time, told her about an incident in the presidential vehicle on Jan. 6 in which Trump became heated when he was told he could not go to the Capitol following his speech at the Ellipse that day. She said Ornato told her that Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle and lunged at a Secret Service agent.

Hutchinson testified that Robert Engel, the agent that Trump allegedly lunged at, was present when Ornato told her of the incident and Engel did not dispute any details.

Trump denied Hutchinson’s account, saying he would not have done that and could not physically have. He praised the Secret Service for denying the account.

Ornato and Engel have said they would be willing to testify to dispute Hutchinson’s testimony on the incident.

But the House Jan. 6 committee showed additional witnesses at its hearing on Thursday that seem to support Hutchinson’s testimony.

Video testimony of a retired Washington, D.C., police officer who was part of the presidential motorcade on Jan. 6 showed him saying that he was told Trump was “adamant” about going to the Capitol and engaged in a “heated discussion” about it. An unidentified former White House employee said Trump was “irate” at not being able to go to the Capitol.

Trump criticized members of the committee, specifically Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), as well.

He said what the “corrupt establishment” is doing to him is about preserving their power. He claimed his opponents will damage him in any way they can.

Trump also attacked Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), who testified at a Jan. 6 committee hearing last month. Bowers testified that Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani pressured him to overturn President Biden’s victory in Arizona, but Bowers refused and rejected Trump’s false claims of voter fraud.

Bowers is currently running for a seat in the Arizona state Senate, and Trump has endorsed his opponent, state Sen. David Farnsworth (R).

Trump said Bowers is a “RINO coward” — “RINO” meaning “Republican in name only.” He said Bowers “disgraced” the state of Arizona and “did nothing” on election integrity.

Trump said if he renounced his views, agreed to stay silent and said he would not run for any future political office, “the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop.” But he said he cannot do that.

Trump’s speech comes over the same weekend that former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Arizona to campaign for his endorsed candidate in the governor’s race, Karrin Taylor Robson.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Armed suspects rob bishop, wife mid-sermon, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WPIX) — Gun-toting thieves brazenly barged into a Brooklyn church Sunday and robbed a bishop and his wife mid-sermon, according to police. Bishop Lamor Whitehead, 44, was preaching at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry at 11:15 a.m. when three male suspects stormed in and robbed the preacher and his wife, 38, at gunpoint, police said. The victims told police the men made off with over $1 million in jewelry, including rings, watches, and chains.
BROOKLYN, NY
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Jennings: Trump is 'weaker than he's ever been' after hearings

On CNN’s State of the Union, Jake Tapper speaks to Republican strategist Scott Jennings, former Democratic South Carolina State Representative Bakari Sellers, conservative columnist Amanda Carpenter and Democratic strategist Lis Smith about the impact of the January 6 hearings on Donald Trump’s political future and if it’s a mistake for Democrats to be running ads boosting Trump-backed election-deniers.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#Trump White House#The Secret Service
Newsweek

Melania Trump Refused to Condemn Violence on January 6, Former Aide Alleges

Former first lady Melania Trump refused to condemn violence as rioters stormed the Capitol on January 6, alleged Stephanie Grisham, her former chief of staff. After former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified at a public hearing of the House's January 6 committee on Tuesday, Grisham shared to Twitter what appeared to be a text message exchange showing the former first lady abruptly declining to promote exclusively "peaceful protests" amid the Capitol riot. Grisham confirmed to The Washington Examiner that the communication was between herself and Melania Trump on January 6, 2021, while adding that she "resigned immediately after her response."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Night of terror’: Women raped, groped after Indiana jailer sold access to their housing for $1,000, lawsuits claim

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Eight more women have filed a civil rights lawsuit against an Indiana sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former Clark County jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were raped, assaulted and harassed.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy