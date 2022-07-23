ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD working a pair of overnight car jackings

By Thomas Perumean
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago
NOPD working a pair of overnight car jackings

Two people were carjacked overnight in the Lower Ninth Ward and Central City areas.

The first carjacking occurred around 10:30pm Friday night in the Central City area near Claiborne and Second Street.

It likely began as an Armed Robbery when two armed men approached the victims in a black SUV.

They ended up taking items from the victims, including stealing the victim’s own car.

Meanwhile, later on in the early morning hours in the Lower Ninth a second carjacking happened before 2:30am Saturday on St. Claude Street near the intersection with Delery Street.

The victim asked two suspects if they needed a ride. That’s when the suspects brandished weapons and forced the victim out of his 2010 Dodge Charger.

In both incidents the victims were not physically harmed.

No other information is available.

