Two Americans killed in the Donbas region of Ukraine: State Department

T wo Americans believed to have been fighting on behalf of Ukrainians recently died in the Donbas region of the war-torn nation, according to the State Department .

“We can confirm the recent deaths of two U.S. citizens in the Donbas region of Ukraine,” a State Department spokesperson said, ABC reported . “We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance.”

Officials declined to elaborate on specifics of how the two Americans died, but stressed they are in contact with their families.

The Donbas region is home to a massive presence of separatists whom Russia backs. This includes the self-declared Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic.

Russia had pivoted to the Donbas region in May after facing a flurry of setbacks while trying to subdue the capital city of Kyiv and other key cities in Ukraine. With the presence of Russian-backed separatists, the Donbas region has been widely considered to be a more favorable terrain to Russia.

Kremlin forces have consistently notched advances east into Donbas over recent weeks, beating back pro-Ukrainian fighters. Recently, Russia's defense ministry claimed that their achieved "full control" over the key industrial city of Lysychansk, fixated in the region.

In addition to announcing the two deceased American fighters, the State Department also stated it has been in communication with Russian and Ukrainian officials regarding Americans that may have been captured in the fighting.

"We call on Russia to live up to its international obligations to treat all individuals captured fighting with Ukraine's armed forces as prisoners of war," an official said, per CNN.

Last month, Russian forces reportedly captured Alexander Drueke and Andy Hunyh near Kharkiv, Ukraine, the outlet reported.