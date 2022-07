OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman received multiple lacerations to her arm after a boating accident, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the 22-year-old girl was bow riding on a pontoon boat, with her feet in the water, when the boat hit a wave. The wave pulled her into the water and up under the boat, where she was hit by the propeller.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO