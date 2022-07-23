ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Scientology Tries to Prevent Danny Masterson Rape Accusers from Suing Church

By Emily Hernandez
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Church of Scientology is attempting to stop four women who accused actor and member Danny Masterson of rape from suing the church over claims that the organization harassed and stalked them. Through a 144-page petition filed Tuesday, the church asked the U.S. Supreme Court to help enforce the...

