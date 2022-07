UFC President Dana White has reacted to the retirement of former chairman and chief executive officer of WWE Vince McMahon. McMahon held the chief role of professional wrestling’s largest organization from 1982 to 2022 and is widely regarded as one of the pioneers when it comes to developing sports entertainment into what it is today. But while that success has drawn praise, his exit from the WWE has come with the presence of a grim spotlight shone on him.

WWE ・ 4 HOURS AGO