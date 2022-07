Report by Paula Antolini, July 12, 2022, 8:27AM EDT. Bethel appears to be losing a wonderful UConn Master Gardener Demonstration Vegetable Garden and valuable learning source, due to having their lease suddenly terminated, and having nowhere to relocate. The land was expertly and lovingly developed for the last ten years, to produce food for the needy as well as teach people the nuances of expert gardening knowledge. Take a look at the photos below to see the heart and soul that went into this project.

BETHEL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO