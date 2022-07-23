ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

Wildfire in Mariposa County closes main route to Yosemite Valley

By Cristal Hamer
KSBW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire in Mariposa County is forcing evacuations and threatening 2,000 homes. The so-called Oak...

www.ksbw.com



The Associated Press

Crews make progress against destructive fire near Yosemite

JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters continue to make progress against a huge California forest fire that forced evacuations for thousands of people and destroyed 41 homes and other buildings near Yosemite National Park, officials said Tuesday. Crews battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County got a break from increased humidity and lower temperatures as monsoonal moisture moved through the Sierra Nevada foothills, said a Tuesday night report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. After minimal growth Monday and overnight, the blaze had consumed nearly 29 square miles (75 square kilometers) of forest land, with 26% containment on Tuesday, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation. “Although good progress continues on the fire, there is much work to be done,” Cal Fire said.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
newsy.com

A Northern California Wildfire Has Forced Residents To Evacuate

"The fire's been coming towards us faster and faster," said Wes Detamore, a Mariposa resident. A wildfire is out of control in Northern California. The nearly 17,000 acre Oak Fire exploded over the weekend into the state's largest active fire. It forced evacuations in California's Mariposa County near Yosemite National...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Map: See Where the Oak Fire Is Burning Near Yosemite National Park

Scroll down for interactive map. Firefighters facing hot and dry conditions made progress Sunday in efforts to slow the spread of a wildfire near California's Yosemite National Park. The Oak Fire that forced evacuations as it grew during a weekend of sweltering temperatures was at 16,700 acres Monday morning. Containment...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Air quality worsening in neighboring Nevada due to Oak Fire smoke

MARIPOSA, Calif. — The smoke from the ever-growing Oak Fire in Mariposa County is now affecting air quality levels in Reno, Nevada. "Yesterday was the first day I seen our air quality go to 'unhealthy' this calendar year," said Dustin Norman, a Senior Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Reno.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Oak fire smoke impacts air quality in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The main source of the pollution we are seeing right now is the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County, California. “It grew quickly,” explained Brendan Schneider, an air quality specialist with the Washoe County Health District. “It started Friday and sent more smoke than any other wildfire.”
RENO, NV
YourCentralValley.com

Some evacuation orders now reduced for Oak Fire

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation orders that were issued for the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County have now been reduced to fire advisements in some areas. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced that evacuation orders have been reduced in the following areas: Darrah Road from Bootjack Lane to Quail Ridge Drive including all side […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Power Outages In Parts Of Tuolumne County

Update at 8:20am: An earlier power outage impacting 3,073 customers, primarily around Groveland, is now restored. However, there is a newer outage in the community of Tuolumne impacting 522 customers. PG&E again indicates that the outage is somehow “weather-related.” The outage is impacting parts of Tuolumne Road, Black Oak Road, and side streets. Full restoration is anticipated by 2:15pm.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
mymotherlode.com

More Progress Containing Oak Fire

Mariposa, CA — The new size estimate on the Oak Fire this morning is 18,087 acres and there is 26 percent containment. Officials are continuing to get an upper hand on the blaze. CAL Fire reports that crews are continuing to do structure defense, build lines and extinguish hotspots.
MARIPOSA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fast Moving Oak Fire Burns More Than 14,000 Acres

MIDPINES — The Oak Fire started Friday, 7.22.2022, in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140. It has burned more than 14,000 acres. Over 2000 structures are threatened by the fire and approximately 5,000 people have been evacuated or are on an evacuation warning. Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. We will update this article as more information is available. Helpful links are available at the end of this article.
MIDPINES, CA
SFGate

Oak Fire forces evacuations in Mariposa County near Yosemite

A fire that sparked Friday afternoon in Mariposa County has forced immediate evacuations for nearby residents, officials said. The Oak Fire started sometime after 2:30 p.m. near Highway 140 and Carstens Road by the community of Midpines, east of Modesto. Throughout the day, the fire has been spreading at a threatening pace. A news helicopter spotted at least one structure engulfed in flames later in the evening, and several other structures close to flames.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area firefighters help battle wildfire near Yosemite

The rapidly growing Oak Fire near Yosemite has jumped to 9,500 acres. Cal Fire has put out the call for help to battle a fire that, so far, has zero containment. Some of the requested help is coming from the Bay Area. In the world of emergency response, it’s called...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourCentralValley.com

Fortunately, winds generally light at Oak Fire

It’s hot and dry at the Oak Fire near Mariposa but winds are generally light. It’s good news because strong winds leads to faster wildfire growth. Although winds are generally not a problem, a fire this size creates its own weather, developing locally gusty winds similar to winds ahead of a thunderstorm.
MARIPOSA, CA

