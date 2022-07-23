Buccaneers sign second-round pick Logan Hall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Logan Hall. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Hall had a standout collegiate career at Houston, including a 2021 campaign where he earned first-team All-AAC honors. The defensive lineman had his best season in 2021, finishing with 47 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks. His performance vaulted him up the draft boards, and he was ultimately selected by the Buccaneers with the first pick of the second round (No. 33).

It remains to be seen if the Buccaneers will immediately insert Hall into their starting lineup. There’s a better chance he helps provide a breather to veterans like Ndamukong Suh and Akiem Hicks.

With the signing, the Buccaneers only have one unsigned draft pick in fourth-round tight end Cade Otton.

Stroud notes that Otton is expected to sign his contract by the time rookies report Saturday.

Hall was previously the highest-picked unsigned draft selection, an honor that now resides with Seahawks defensive end Boye Mafe (No. 40).