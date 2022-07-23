ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gotham Knights Creators Address Joker Questions

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGotham Knights previews have already shown off a couple of iconic DC villains that we'll see in the game when it launches later this year, but one character who've been absent from the trailers and showcases before is the Joker. The clown who's arguably the most recognizable of DC's villains could've...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

David Warner, Star of Titanic, Tron, Star Trek, and The Omen, Dies at 80

David Warner, the British actor who has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Titanic and The Omen, has died of cancer-related illness at age 80. Warner's family reported the news "with an overwhelmingly heavy hart," according to The Guardian. The family's statement reads, "Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity … He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tony Dow, Leave It to Beaver Star, Dies at 77

UPDATE: TMZ brings word that the post has now been deleted and that Dow's management confirms he's still alive. CBS News brings word directly from Dow's wife Lauren Dow, that the actor is still alive for the time being. Our original story follows. Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Seth Rollins Predicts When Fans Will See The Shield Reunite

Throughout their years in the WWE together, the Hounds of Justice were never far apart from one another. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) would debut in the main event of WWE Survivor Series 2012 and never look back. Collectively known as The Shield, the faction would dominate both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown night in and night out, before they ultimately split in 2014. That said, even after Rollins took a chair to both Ambrose and Reigns, the three stayed linked. Rollins and Ambrose would feud throughout that summer and the next, while Reigns and Ambrose would embark on a collision course in Fall 2015. Mix in a triple threat match and a duo of reunions to boot, and it seemed clear that these three were destined to stay together forever.
WWE
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: How Many Ultra Instinct Forms Are There?

Dragon Ball Super has unleashed another new variation of Goku's Ultra Instinct form with the newest chapter of the series, and this has raised a big question. Just how many Ultra instinct forms does Goku have at his disposal right now? When Ultra Instinct was first introduced during Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power, it immediately sparked all kinds of theories about whether or not it brought Goku to the proper level of gods. But as the manga continued the story beyond the anime, there were all sorts of wrinkles and other variations introduced to the power and Goku's control over it.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creators#The Joker#San Diego Comic Con#Video Game#The San Diego Comic Con
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Says Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock are Best Friends

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to be one of Marvel's most action-packed shows yet, featuring the debut of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and plenty of others within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some speculation as to which characters set to appear has popped up here and there, but the final trailer for the Disney+ show released at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend confirms Charlie Cox's Daredevil will have a role in the series in some shape, way, or form. According to Maslany, Walters and Matt Murdock are the best of pals.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Me Time Trailer Starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall Released

Netflix just revealed a new trailer for Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's latest movie Me Time. Regina Hall stars alongside the duo as Hart plays a father tasked with taking care of his kids as his wife runs her architecture business. When his oldest friend in the world asks him to attend his 44th birthday, Hall's character presses her husband to go enjoy himself for once. With his family's blessing, Hart's mild-mannered teacher branches out. At first, it's normal hijinks around town. But, when Wahlberg's party animal re-enters the picture, the stunts become outrageous. Hart ends up getting mauled by a mountain lion, jumping off a cliff in a squirrel suit, and getting his finger almost chopped off in the short runtime of this trailer. So, check out all the madness for yourself down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New She-Hulk: Attorney at Law "I'm a Hulk" Video Released

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuted a new trailer today after that big reveal at San Diego Comic-Con. In the clip, Jennifer Walters actually comes into contact with Bruce Banner's blood during a car accident. Also of note in the trailer, is her breaking the fourth wall again in her car. A lot of fans are expecting a bunch of cameos in the show. However, it won't be filled to the brim. Rather, there will be some choice inclusions. The creative team and Kevin Feige all talked about how She-Hulk was going to be a bit of a departure from most of the MCU content that has come before. There are so many fun and quirky angles to the show that haven't even been mentioned yet. Check out the latest featurette for yourself right here down below.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Disney Developing Musical-Comedy Version of Princess and the Pea

Disney is currently in development on Penelope, identified as a musical comedy adaptation of the classic fairy tale The Princess and the Pea, from writer Robert Sudduth (Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies) and producer Will Gluck, who is also currently working to adapt The Aristocats as a live-action/CG hybrid release for the House of Mouse. It appears Penelope will be a live-action film, which will be developed with a theatrical release in mind, rather than going straight to Disney+. Besides the fact that it's based on The Princess and the Pea, any specifics are being withheld until the movie is a little further along in development.
MOVIES
Deadline

Outfest L.A. 2022: Winners Revealed For Event’s 40th Anniversary Edition

Click here to read the full article. Outfest has announced the award winners of its 40th Anniversary Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival. Top prizes went to Amanda Kramer’s Please Baby Please, starring Andrea Riseborough, Henry Melling, Karl Glusman and Demi Moore, for Outstanding North American Narrative Feature; Gabriel Martins’ Brazilian family drama Mars One took the Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding International Narrative Feature, and the newly-named Paul D. Lerner and Stephen Reis Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Documentary Feature went to Rita Baghdadi’s Sirens, about the Lebanese female thrash metal band Slave to Sirens. The Academy Award-qualifying festival’s two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

HBO Max Adding a Ton of A24 Movies Next Month

Timed to the studio's tenth anniversary, A24 -- the production house behind HBO's Euphoria, as well as movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once -- is increasing its presence on HBO Max significantly, with a number of new films being added to the app on August 1. The result will be the biggest-ever collection of A24 movies available to stream for free to HBO Max subscribers, including many of the studio's pre-2017 releases. The list, first reported by ScreenRant, includes Oscar-winning films such as Room (starring Captain Marvel's Brie Larson) and Ex-Machina (starring Oscar Isaac, pre-Star Wars).
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Evil Dead's Bruce Campbell Says New Sequel "Does Not Suck" and Is "Very European"

Bruce Campbell may have left the live-action Evil Dead franchise behind with the final season of Ash vs. Evil Dead, but he remains invested in the series as a producer, which includes the upcoming Evil Dead Rise. The new sequel is directed by Lee Cronin, and while Campbell might play coy about the specific details of the film's plot, he recently confirmed that it "doesn't suck," which feels like a ringing endorsement from the often-sarcastic actor. Additionally, with Cronin hailing from Ireland, Campbell claimed the new sequel felt "very European." Evil Dead Rise is expected to debut on HBO Max later this year.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Screenwriter Explains the Biggest Challenge Behind Season One

Jujutsu Kaisen made its way to the small screen well over a year ago, and it seems to get even bigger by the day. After all, the franchise has become one of the most popular in the shonen sector, and characters like Gojo are bonafide mascots online. Of course, the team behind Jujutsu Kaisen season one is thrilled with the success, and its screenwriter recently told ComicBook about the struggles they experienced when penning the script.
COMICS
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Writer Shares Why Denji Is an Anime Protagonist Like No Other

Chainsaw Man fans have been patient, and soon, their wait will be made worth it when the series puts out its anime. The team at MAPPA Studio are hard at work on the show, after all. The big series is slated to drop this fall with Denji at the lead as expected. And recently, we got the chance to chat with the anime's screenwriter about what makes the protagonist a hero unlike any other.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Steam Game Is Already the Best-Reviewed of 2022

A new Steam game that was only released mere days ago is already the best-reviewed title of 2022 on Valve's expansive PC platform. For the most part, 2022 has been a pretty middling year when it comes to major video game releases. While some titles like Elden Ring have resonated greatly with audiences, on the whole, 2022 (at least for the time being) is widely considered to have been a down year for the gaming industry. And perhaps for that reason alone, one title has now been able to quickly shoot to the top of the Steam charts.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Adds Spicy New Summer Skins

Marvel's Avengers is adding some spicy new skins to coincide with the summer months. In a general sense, Marvel's Avengers continues to get new character outfits on a routine basis. More often than not, though, these cosmetics tend to be callbacks to other appearances from the Avengers in the MCU or the original comics. This time around, though, developer Crystal Dynamics has come up with some wholly unique skins that see Black Widow, Thor, and Iron Man donning beach attire.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

DC Reveals The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special, Will Introduce New Villain Doombreaker

It's hard to fathom that it's been 30 years since The Death of Superman rocked the comics landscape, and DC is celebrating the legendary story with an 80-page special issue with all new stories from the original creative teams that brought that iconic story to life. The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1 will celebrate the legendary battle between Superman and Doomsday with four all-new stories from the teams of Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding, Roger Stern and Butch Guice, Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove, and Jerry Ordway and Tom Grummett, and the issue will also introduce a brand new villain named Doombreaker to the DC Universe. You can get your first look at the new special starting on the next slide, and you can read the full issue when it hits comic stores on November 8th.
COMICS

