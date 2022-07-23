Gotham Knights Creators Address Joker Questions

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuted a new trailer today after that big reveal at San Diego Comic-Con. In the clip, Jennifer Walters actually comes into contact with Bruce Banner's blood during a car accident. Also of note in the trailer, is her breaking the fourth wall again in her car. A lot of fans are expecting a bunch of cameos in the show. However, it won't be filled to the brim. Rather, there will be some choice inclusions. The creative team and Kevin Feige all talked about how She-Hulk was going to be a bit of a departure from most of the MCU content that has come before. There are so many fun and quirky angles to the show that haven't even been mentioned yet. Check out the latest featurette for yourself right here down below.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO