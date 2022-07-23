ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WEATHER ALERT: Heat Advisory issued with index up to 104 today, Movies in Park canceled

By Chris Smith
clarksvillenow.com
 4 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With a heat index expected today of up to 104 degrees, a Heat Advisory has been issued for Montgomery and surrounding counties. The advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

clarksvillenow.com

Cheatham County Source

WEATHER: 7-26-27-2022 Steamy, Stormy, Flash Floods

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-270715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered thunderstorms will form this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy downpours could cause brief flash flooding. Also, a few storms may be strong with gusty winds. Heat Index values will be in the low 100s along and west of I-65 this afternoon. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the week. A few storms may be severe each afternoon and evening through Thursday. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Montgomery; Robertson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Montgomery County in Middle Tennessee Northern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Coopertown to 12 miles east of Erin, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Clarksville, White House, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Pleasant View, Adams, Cedar Hill, Cheatham Dam, Palmyra and Cunningham. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 108 and 109. Interstate 24 between mile markers 5 and 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

WEATHER ALERT: Heat Advisory today with index at 105, but rain coming this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With a heat index of 105 expected, we’re under a Heat Advisory today. But rain is coming Monday, and it could continue all week. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Montgomery and surrounding counties through 7 p.m. tonight. The high should be near 98, with the index as high as 105.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: High water on several Clarksville roads after severe thunderstorm

Update, 2:20 p.m.: Clarksville Police are warning drivers to be aware of rising water in low-lying areas. “The quick storms have produced a large amount of rain, and the roadways are getting covered,” according to CPD spokesman Scott Beaubien. “Please use caution, slow down, and be aware of potential flash flooding.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Clarksville, TN
wkdzradio.com

Produce Truck In Trigg County Wednesday Morning

The Helping Hands Organization will coordinate with Feeding Kentucky to provide produce to those in need Wednesday morning. Helping Hands Chairman K.G. Ariagno says the truck will be filled with needed food for people in the community. Ariagno says the truck is scheduled to arrive mid-morning. She adds the produce...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck on Whitfield Road near Old Trenton Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck this afternoon on Whitfield Road. At about 2:28 p.m., the vehicles crashed on Whitfield near Old Trenton Road, and one person died. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 51-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County. It happened in Clarksville on Whitfield Road, near Old Trenton Road, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Clarksville police identified the victim as 51-year-old Dana Rea Jago. Whitfield Road was closed between Abby Lou Drive and Old Trenton Road as they investigated, […]
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Farmers Need To Monitor Corn Kernels For Drought Impact

Farmers need to take a close look at this year’s corn crop to determine the impact of the extended hot weather and dry conditions on the crop. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futrell says it is important for corn farmers to take a close look at some of the ears of corn in their fields.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Police identify woman killed in crash on Whitfield Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have identified the woman killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon on Whitfield Road. At about 2:28 p.m., two vehicles crashed on Whitfield near Old Trenton Road, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. Dana Rea Jago, 51, was killed in the crash. NEWS ALERTS:...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Warm, humid air could be causing mold problems in your home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Now that the dog days of summer are here, chances are you’re blasting your air conditioner in your home to get some relief. But you may not realize that this is the time of year when your home is most susceptible to mold from trying to keep it cool.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Public Safety Training Complex opens Tuesday

The community is invited to the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Complex (PSTC) on July 26, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. for a grand opening celebration along with a re-naming Dedication. The PSTC is located at 2275 Dotsonville Road and rests upon 326 acres nestled in northern...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

