WEATHER ALERT: Heat Advisory issued with index up to 104 today, Movies in Park canceled

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-270715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered thunderstorms will form this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy downpours could cause brief flash flooding. Also, a few storms may be strong with gusty winds. Heat Index values will be in the low 100s along and west of I-65 this afternoon. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the week. A few storms may be severe each afternoon and evening through Thursday. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO