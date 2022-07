HOUSTON (CW39) — The FBI is searching for a federal fugitive who is allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a north Houston cell phone store last year. Dominic McCullough is charged in federal court in connection to the robbery of a Metro PCS story on 3415 Orlando Street on July 15, 2021. Investigators said that the suspect, who they identify as McCullough, walked to the counter and demanded money from the employees while brandishing a firearm.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO