(Elysberg, PA) -- State police and officers in Northumberland County are looking for a driver who reportedly ran over a Knoebels employee who was directing traffic. The pickup truck driver apparently didn't want to be re-directed to another exit in the amusement park. Witnesses say he "hit the gas," bumped the worker with the front of his truck then went through a wood barricade. The employee wasn't seriously injured.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO