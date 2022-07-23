3 Jets Poised for Bigger Roles in 2022-23

The New York Islanders missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by 16 points last season, a seemingly huge mountain to climb for a team that struggled mightily in 2021-22. A return to the playoffs appears all the more difficult considering, at the time this is being written, general manager Lou Lamoriello has only upgraded the defense so far this offseason when he traded the team’s 13th overall pick in the 2022 Draft for Alexander Romanov. The lack of offseason movement is concerning as the rest of the Metropolitan Division has improved and the Eastern Conference looks to be more crowded around the playoff bubble, it’s difficult to ignore that number – 16. Is that insurmountable? How can the Islanders find 16 points in the standings? The answer is goaltender Semyon Varlamov.

