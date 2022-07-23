3 Jets Poised for Bigger Roles in 2022-23

Nearly two weeks into the opening of the 2022 NHL free agent period center Nazem Kadri remains on the market, yet to sign a contract with any team for the 2022-23 season. Given that the Colorado Avalanche have refrained from acquiring a replacement in a trade or inking one of the remaining free agent options, the team likely believes Kadri returning is a real possibility. Even if he decides against re-upping with the reigning Stanley Cup champions, all is not lost. The Avalanche have capable internal replacements regardless of where Kadri calls home next season, with the possible alternatives ranging from sophomore centers hoping to deliver on their potential to established stars playing out of position. With that, let’s dive in.
Comments / 0