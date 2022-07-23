Why Tom Selleck Had to Re-Shoot All of His Scenes as a Guest Star on ‘Friends’

Fans of the wildly popular 1990s and early 2000s TV sitcom series Friends remember some of the show’s most impressive guest stars. During its 10 years on the air, Friends has brought in some big Hollywood names. Some of these names include stars like Bruce Willis, Reese Witherspoon, and Christina Applegate.

However, the most impressive guest star to step onto the Friends set is one that has become an acting icon over the decades...Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck. Selleck’s guest-starring stint was so beloved, in fact, that showrunners had to reshoot the Magnum P.I. star’s guest-starring scenes because the studio audience’s reaction to Selleck was a little too much.

Tom Selleck Received Standing Ovations When He Appeared As Richard On Friends

Tom Selleck’s turn as Richard, the older boyfriend of Courtney Cox’s Monica Gellar on Friends, left TV fans quite impressed. In fact, an IMDB fact notes that the crowd wasn’t settling down whenever he came onto the set of the popular sitcom series.

“When Tom Selleck made his initial on-set appearances, he got standing ovations,” the IMDB page notes. The tidbit adds that these ovations made Selleck’s original entrances onto the set unusable in the series. So they were reshot without a live audience in the studio.

Tom Selleck Was Nervous When Joining The Cast Of the Hit NBC Series For His Iconic Guest-Starring Run

Tom Selleck has commented that he was a little nervous to join the famous Friends when stepping into the series in his portrayal of Monica’s boyfriend, Richard. In fact, the star has said he wasn’t at his best during the original table read prior to his first appearance on the series.

“I was scared to death,” he has said of the guest-starring role.

“I had done Taxi a long time before, but I hadn’t done a sitcom,” the star adds. “And so, I was really nervous.”

The Friends Cast Helped Make Their Guest Stars Feel Right At Home

But, Selleck says, his on-screen costars were very helpful as he worked to settle into the role.

“Courteney [Cox] helped a lot,” Selleck relates.

“That group’s an incredible group of friends,” he explains. “They obviously became friends in life as well as on the show. And it shows.”

Selleck adds these nerves were extra intense when he considered the fact he was joining a tight-knit cast that has already developed a certain level of chemistry.

“I try to relax the new actors because that’s really hard, to come on a show where everybody’s up to speed,” Tom Selleck relates. But, the star adds, the Friends actors did not need this assurance.

“They were up to speed,” the star says. “It was a wonderful place to work.”