Weather can't slow down competitors at annual Cereal City Triathlon

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
There was the Goguac Lake Swim last week. The Cereal City Classic 5K earlier this summer. And, on any given night, you can witness Battle Creek's vibrant biking community take to the streets.

There are individuals who excel at each of those things. But who can do it all?

That was scheduled to be decided Saturday at the 2022 Cereal City Triathlon & Duathlon.

But first, there was another race to be had. The race with Mother Nature as the start of the event was threatened by storms in the area and thunder over Goguac Lake.

"It was a little scary there for a bit," said Emily Bandeen, who, along with her husband Tim Bandeen, runs the event through Cereal City Athletics. "But we got a nice window where we could get everyone in and out of the water safely. We were just crossing our fingers that we could get everyone finished before a downpour."

After a half-hour delay to the start, the annual event was won by a familiar face from a somewhat far away place. From Grand Rapids, Connor Callahan finished first in the triathlon, making it two wins in the Cereal City this summer after he visited town to win the Battle Creek Half Marathon in early July.

Callahan, a track athlete at Aquinas College, finished in 57:44 to be crowned champ.

"This was another good excuse to hang with some of my friends from Battle Creek, so I came down for it," Callahan said. "That half marathon was something new for me, I am more of a triathlete. This was a good tune-up for me for my big triathlon that I will do later this year.

"I was a little worried about the weather and getting it postponed. Then, when the race started, the weather made me a little nervous then as well because there were some pretty good waves. But it all worked out well."

The course begins at Willard Beach with a 500-meter swim in Goguac Lake, followed by a 12-mile bike ride through the city and a 5K run around Riverside Park. There was also a 3K run duathlon and super sprint.

Callahan outdistanced second-place Tyler Lewis of Fort Wayne, who finished in 59:15, with Kalamazoo's Jonathan Langworthy third in 1:00.31.

Battle Creek's Brooke Mikle finished first in the women's division in 1:13.42, with Natalie Rowe second in 1:13.55.

There were 241 competitors, up from last year, including a large group of youth triathletes.

And any members of the Bandeen family, who weren't helping run the event, were running in the competition.

Sawyer Bandeen, 14, won the Super Sprint Triathlon, set up for the youth competitors, in a time of 47:50, with his sister Ally Rae Bandeen finishing fourth.

"They have been participating in our Cereal City Youth Track Club for a few years, so it was exciting that they did a good job," Emily Bandeen said. "They are talking about next year, they might do the big one."

Amani Sanogo was the top female in the Super Sprint competition, winning in 50:55.

The Cereal City Duathlon was also conducted, with competitors cycling and running. Battle Creek's Joey Coteng, 47, finished first in 1:18.03, with Chad Adams of Ohio taking second. Battle Creek's Erin Corey, 39, was first in the women's division in 1:32.59.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick.

