Changes to NCAA transfer portal window could be approved soon

The NCAA Transfer Portal has been a hot topic of discussion in the college athletics landscape the past few years. Changes were introduced to allow student-athletes to transfer without sitting out the entire season as they did previously.

This decision was ratified in 2021 and as a result, players have been moving programs more than ever before and teams are looking to poach players with proven track records or to get talented players stuck deep on bigger school’s depth charts.

Many fans and school officials have wondered aloud how the portal could be better regulated. Whether it be through forcing players to make this decision within limited time frames or windows or through other means – it seems that a change was needed from the wild amount of transfers that started after the penalty of sitting out a season was lifted.

The NCAA Division I Council has endorsed a suggestion of two set periods: one after the national championship and one following spring football:

Division I college football players would have two periods of time — one in the winter and one in the spring — to enter the transfer portal and be immediately eligible to play if a proposed rule change gets final approval. The Division I Council endorsed on Tuesday several of the Transformation Committee’s initial proposals and passed them on to the D-I Board for approval.

The Board meets again early next month per the Associated Press. This new setup of having two windows, if passed, could be put into place immediately which would prevent players from entering the portal during this coming season.

Rutgers has both benefited from and lost talent to the transfer portal under the latest rules. Time will tell if this is approved immediately, but it is the first step in regulating what some have referred to as the “wild west.”