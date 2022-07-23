ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Changes to NCAA transfer portal window could be approved soon

By Kyle Fisher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwVca_0gqIaVGC00

The NCAA Transfer Portal has been a hot topic of discussion in the college athletics landscape the past few years. Changes were introduced to allow student-athletes to transfer without sitting out the entire season as they did previously.

This decision was ratified in 2021 and as a result, players have been moving programs more than ever before and teams are looking to poach players with proven track records or to get talented players stuck deep on bigger school’s depth charts.

Many fans and school officials have wondered aloud how the portal could be better regulated. Whether it be through forcing players to make this decision within limited time frames or windows or through other means – it seems that a change was needed from the wild amount of transfers that started after the penalty of sitting out a season was lifted.

The NCAA Division I Council has endorsed a suggestion of two set periods: one after the national championship and one following spring football:

Division I college football players would have two periods of time — one in the winter and one in the spring — to enter the transfer portal and be immediately eligible to play if a proposed rule change gets final approval.

The Division I Council endorsed on Tuesday several of the Transformation Committee’s initial proposals and passed them on to the D-I Board for approval.

The Board meets again early next month per the Associated Press. This new setup of having two windows, if passed, could be put into place immediately which would prevent players from entering the portal during this coming season.

List

Rutgers has both benefited from and lost talent to the transfer portal under the latest rules. Time will tell if this is approved immediately, but it is the first step in regulating what some have referred to as the “wild west.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dwight Gooden's Son, Dylan, Reveals His Final 4 Schools

The youngest son of legendary MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is a top college football recruit. Dylan Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman out of Good Counsel in Maryland, is down to four schools. Dwight Gooden teased his commitment earlier this weekend. On Sunday, Dylan Gooden revealed his final four schools:. Maryland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big recruiting target visiting UNC basketball on Monday

The UNC basketball program is hosting a big recruiting target on campus for an official visit on Monday. Per Inside Carolina, four-star power forward T.J. Power is on campus for an official visit just days after having an impressive showing at the Peach Jam in Georgia. Per the report, the forward and his family decided to drive from the event to UNC and take an official visit, allowing him to communicate with the staff while he is there. On Sunday, his family drove to the Triangle area to visit with family. And on Monday, he’ll be on Carolina’s campus for an official...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Football#College Athletics#College Football#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#The Division I Council#Board#The Associated Press
AllSooners

Oklahoma Picks Up Commitment From Talented West Coast DB

Oklahoma’s hot July continued on Monday. Spanaway, WA, cornerback Jasiah Wagoner announced his commitment to the Sooners over California, Oregon and Texas, as the talented defensive back became the eighth recruit to commit to OU this month. Playing on both sides of the ball for Spanaway Lake High School...
SPANAWAY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bill Self Punishment News

College basketball's reigning national champion head coach wasn't on the recruiting trail for most of July. Kansas reportedly pulled head coach Bill Self and his top assistant coach off the recruiting trail in July, arguably the most-important recruiting month of the year for college basketball programs. The Jayhawks are still...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Peach Jam: Five-star wing Mookie Cook updates recruitment

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Five star forward Mookie Cook has not made a timeline for a decision but is starting to evaluate his options and take potential visits. Cook is Ranked No. 5 overall by 247Sports in the class of 2023 and once committed to Oregon before announcing his decommitment from the program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week

The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.
NORMAN, OK
College Football News

Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Preseason Preview 2022

It’s the most fun time of the year. It’s bowl projection and College Football Playoff prediction season, when nothing is too crazy, all the speculation makes perfect sense, and all of it done with the joyful hope that the CFP calls aren’t even close – the chase is SO much more fun when teams outside the norm are involved.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Nebraska land in the preseason Big Ten football poll ?

For the 12th straight year, Cleveland.com has released the results of its preseason Big Ten football poll. Ohio State has been selected to win the Big Ten conference overall for the third straight year and is the first unanimous preseason favorite to win the conference championship since 2015. In the west, Wisconsin is the overwhelming favorite taking 31 of the 36 first-place votes, with Iowa and Minnesota each earning several votes. Since Cleveland.com started its preseason Big Ten football poll in 2011, the Big Ten writers have only selected the correct preseason winners three times (2017, 2018, 2020). The publication was...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Top247 LB Malik Bryant will make a commitment on Wednesday

Orlando Jones Top247 linebacker Malik Bryant was schedule to make a commitment on July 23 but pushed things back to give himself more time to make a final decision. It didn’t take much longer for the nation’s No. 5 linebacker, per 247Sports, to come to a final decision with the Central Florida product announcing on his social media accounts on Tuesday night that a public pledge was less than 24 hours away.
NFL
ESPN

Touted football recruit Jaylen Mbakwe picks Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama's defensive backfield depth got another leg up courtesy of Jaylen Mbakwe's commitment Tuesday. Mbakwe, a 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback from Pinson, Alabama, is No. 5 on the 2024 ESPN 300. "Obviously Alabama is a championship-winning program," Mbakwe told ESPN. "I'm a winner. So that stood out to me. Academic program....
PINSON, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy