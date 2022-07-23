NBA Summer League Recap: Big Ten Rookie Results

The 2022 NBA summer league in Las Vegas wrapped up this past weekend. It was a great showcase for some of the league’s top future talent. The Las Vegas portion was an 11 day event, featuring all 30 teams playing five games a piece.

There was some strong competition throughout the week and a half, and the Portland Trail Blazers took home the Summer League title when it was all said and done. There were a ton of former Big Ten players involved in the proceedings, including former Scarlet Knight and pillar of the program, Ron Harper Jr.

Like Harper, many of those young NBA prospects actually participated in Big Ten play just last year – including several high draft picks. Let’s take a look at the performances of the rookies from the Big Ten in NBA Summer League.

Marcus Bingham Jr. - Michigan State

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Bingham spent last season playing for the Spartans of Michigan State. The power forward went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft before signing an Exhibit 10 contract. An Exhibit 10 serves a minimum-salary contract with an invitation to the organization’s Summer League team and training camp. He averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 15.8 minutes per game.

Malaki Branham - Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Branham was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season. The former Buckeye shooting guard was drafted No. 20 overall and had a strong showing in Las Vegas. He averaged 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while playing nearly 28 minutes a game.

Gabe Brown - Michigan State

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After finishing his Spartan career in March as a team captain and his team’s leading scorer, Brown inked an Exhibit-10 deal this summer. The small forward averaged 11 points and 3.5 boards during his summer league action. He also dropped 23 points in the Thunder’s finale that saw him hit five 3-pointers.

Max Christie - Michigan State

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Christie was drafted No. 35 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. A former Spartan – Christie was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team last year. The shooting guard averaged 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists during summer league play.

Kofi Cockburn - Illinois

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Cockburn signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Utah Jazz after not hearing his name called on draft night. The seven-foot beast of the Big Ten averaged 6.3 points and 9.0 rebounds across three games in Las Vegas. The center plays an older style of basketball, but has already begun showing signs of adapting and improving to the NBA style.

Johnny Davis - Wisconsin

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Davis was drafted No. 10 overall by the Washington Wizards in the NBA Draft. The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year had an average, maybe even underwhelming performance in summer league. He averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while playing almost 25 minutes per game.

Moussa Diabate - Michigan

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Diabate was the last member of the Big Ten taken in the draft, being selected No. 43 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers. He only played in two of his teams games, averaging 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds a game. The power forward made his presence felt in limited time.

Ron Harper Jr. - Rutgers

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Harper signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors after going unselected during the draft. The former Scarlet Knight was inconsistent scoring wise, but led his squad with 25 total rebounds. The small forward finished averaging 9.2 points and 5.0 boards while playing in all five of his teams games.

Caleb Houstan - Michigan

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Houstan was the first Big-Ten pick in the second round, going to the Orlando Magic with the No. 32 overall pick. He was the first NBA draft pick from Michigan since 2019 and led the Wolverines in three-point field goals made with 60. The small forward averaged 8.5 points while shooting 32.5 percent from the field (25 percent from three) and 3.8 rebounds.

Jaden Ivey - Purdue

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey was the second Big Ten alum off the board in the 2022 draft, going No. 5 overall to the Detroit Pistons. The former Boilermaker was named to the All-Big Ten first team as well as the All-American Second Team. He became Purdue’s highest pick in the NBA Draft since 1994. The point guard averaged 15.5 points, 3.0 boards, and 4.0 dimes in summer league play.

E.J. Liddell - Ohio State

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Liddell was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 11 pick in the second round, 41st overall. A power forward – Liddell averaged 19.4 points per game on 49.0 percent shooting this past season and was named to the First Team All-Big Ten. The former buckeye only appeared in two games, averaging 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in those contests.

Bryce McGowens - Nebraska

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

McGowens has selected in the second round of the NBA Draft, going No. 40 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was shortly after traded to the Charlotte Hornets. The shooting guard played over 30 minutes a game in summer league – averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. The former Cornhusker averaged 16.8 points per game and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team last season.

Keegan Murray - Iowa

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Murray had a strong showing in summer league. The former Hawkeye w named MVP of the Summer League after averaging 23.3 points on 50 percent shooting (40 percent from three), 7.3 rebounds, two assists, and 1.3 steals in four games. He was named to First Team All-Big Ten, and won the Karl Malone Award as the nation’s top power forward.

Trevion Williams - Purdue

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Williams averaged 7.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Celtics in four Summer League games. He has since agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Golden State Warriors. The Chicago native averaged 10.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers last season.