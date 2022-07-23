ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NBA Summer League Recap: Big Ten Rookie Results

By Kyle Fisher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlxCb_0gqIaMYt00

The 2022 NBA summer league in Las Vegas wrapped up this past weekend. It was a great showcase for some of the league’s top future talent. The Las Vegas portion was an 11 day event, featuring all 30 teams playing five games a piece.

There was some strong competition throughout the week and a half, and the Portland Trail Blazers took home the Summer League title when it was all said and done. There were a ton of former Big Ten players involved in the proceedings, including former Scarlet Knight and pillar of the program, Ron Harper Jr.

Like Harper, many of those young NBA prospects actually participated in Big Ten play just last year – including several high draft picks. Let’s take a look at the performances of the rookies from the Big Ten in NBA Summer League.

Marcus Bingham Jr. - Michigan State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07do6g_0gqIaMYt00
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Bingham spent last season playing for the Spartans of Michigan State. The power forward went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft before signing an Exhibit 10 contract. An Exhibit 10 serves a minimum-salary contract with an invitation to the organization’s Summer League team and training camp. He averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 15.8 minutes per game.

Malaki Branham - Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TiyT_0gqIaMYt00
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Branham was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season. The former Buckeye shooting guard was drafted No. 20 overall and had a strong showing in Las Vegas. He averaged 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while playing nearly 28 minutes a game.

Gabe Brown - Michigan State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8Hos_0gqIaMYt00
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After finishing his Spartan career in March as a team captain and his team’s leading scorer, Brown inked an Exhibit-10 deal this summer. The small forward averaged 11 points and 3.5 boards during his summer league action. He also dropped 23 points in the Thunder’s finale that saw him hit five 3-pointers.

Max Christie - Michigan State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PG5Yw_0gqIaMYt00
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Christie was drafted No. 35 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. A former Spartan – Christie was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team last year. The shooting guard averaged 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists during summer league play.

Kofi Cockburn - Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFNhU_0gqIaMYt00
Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Cockburn signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Utah Jazz after not hearing his name called on draft night. The seven-foot beast of the Big Ten averaged 6.3 points and 9.0 rebounds across three games in Las Vegas. The center plays an older style of basketball, but has already begun showing signs of adapting and improving to the NBA style.

Johnny Davis - Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNRY3_0gqIaMYt00
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Davis was drafted No. 10 overall by the Washington Wizards in the NBA Draft. The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year had an average, maybe even underwhelming performance in summer league. He averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while playing almost 25 minutes per game.

Moussa Diabate - Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQtMS_0gqIaMYt00
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Diabate was the last member of the Big Ten taken in the draft, being selected No. 43 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers. He only played in two of his teams games, averaging 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds a game. The power forward made his presence felt in limited time.

Ron Harper Jr. - Rutgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8fxh_0gqIaMYt00
Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Harper signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors after going unselected during the draft. The former Scarlet Knight was inconsistent scoring wise, but led his squad with 25 total rebounds. The small forward finished averaging 9.2 points and 5.0 boards while playing in all five of his teams games.

Caleb Houstan - Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHWuh_0gqIaMYt00
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Houstan was the first Big-Ten pick in the second round, going to the Orlando Magic with the No. 32 overall pick. He was the first NBA draft pick from Michigan since 2019 and led the Wolverines in three-point field goals made with 60. The small forward averaged 8.5 points while shooting 32.5 percent from the field (25 percent from three) and 3.8 rebounds.

Jaden Ivey - Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wclI_0gqIaMYt00
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey was the second Big Ten alum off the board in the 2022 draft, going No. 5 overall to the Detroit Pistons. The former Boilermaker was named to the All-Big Ten first team as well as the All-American Second Team. He became Purdue’s highest pick in the NBA Draft since 1994. The point guard averaged 15.5 points, 3.0 boards, and 4.0 dimes in summer league play.

E.J. Liddell - Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVCZb_0gqIaMYt00
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Liddell was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 11 pick in the second round, 41st overall. A power forward – Liddell averaged 19.4 points per game on 49.0 percent shooting this past season and was named to the First Team All-Big Ten. The former buckeye only appeared in two games, averaging 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in those contests.

Bryce McGowens - Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gR69u_0gqIaMYt00
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

McGowens has selected in the second round of the NBA Draft, going No. 40 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was shortly after traded to the Charlotte Hornets. The shooting guard played over 30 minutes a game in summer league – averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. The former Cornhusker averaged 16.8 points per game and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team last season.

Keegan Murray - Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbjdV_0gqIaMYt00
Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Murray had a strong showing in summer league. The former Hawkeye w named MVP of the Summer League after averaging 23.3 points on 50 percent shooting (40 percent from three), 7.3 rebounds, two assists, and 1.3 steals in four games. He was named to First Team All-Big Ten, and won the Karl Malone Award as the nation’s top power forward.

Trevion Williams - Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35GRTU_0gqIaMYt00
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Williams averaged 7.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Celtics in four Summer League games. He has since agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Golden State Warriors. The Chicago native averaged 10.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers last season.

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets Trade Sends Seth Curry To Los Angeles

As a general rule, NBA teams make trades on the basis of need. With that said, good luck applying that rule to either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers have too many needs to count. Their 2021-22 season was a disaster. In spite of rostering LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, this team won 34 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball to host son of five-time NBA champ

Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) four-star combo guard Dylan Harper does not yet boast a Duke basketball recruiting offer. Yet that may soon change. Late last week at Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., the 6-foot-5, 180-pound versatile lefty told Jamie Shaw of On3 that he hears from the Duke staff often and is planning a trip to check out the Blue Devils in person:
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
AllLakers

Lakers News: LA Signs Pair of Five-Year College Players to Deals

The Lakers roster is all but solidified, but LA currently has one spot remaining on their NBA roster. They've supposedly had "productive" talks with veteran forward Carmelo Anthony about a possible sequel in Los Angeles, but the Lakers announced a pair of signings that suggest they might be using the final roster spot to continue the youth movement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
State
Ohio State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Ron Harper
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big recruiting target visiting UNC basketball on Monday

The UNC basketball program is hosting a big recruiting target on campus for an official visit on Monday. Per Inside Carolina, four-star power forward T.J. Power is on campus for an official visit just days after having an impressive showing at the Peach Jam in Georgia. Per the report, the forward and his family decided to drive from the event to UNC and take an official visit, allowing him to communicate with the staff while he is there. On Sunday, his family drove to the Triangle area to visit with family. And on Monday, he’ll be on Carolina’s campus for an official...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Nba Draft#Spartans#Buckeye
On3.com

4-star EDGE Dylan Gooden announces top four

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star EDGE Dylan Gooden will be deciding between Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. He announced the news over social media on Sunday and will be committing on Aug. 9. The 6-foot-4.5, 200 pound pass rusher is ranked as the No. 239 overall prospect and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
FastBreak on FanNation

Los Angeles Clippers Sign New Player

On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers officially signed Moussa Diabaté to a two-way contract. Diabaté was drafted by the Clippers with the 43rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he spent the NBA Summer League with the team. He averaged 9.5 points per game and 7.5...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy