Roger McCreary agrees to terms with the Tennessee Titans

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

The Tennessee Titans have finally signed one of their most important rookies going into training camp.

It was announced Friday night that the Titans and former Auburn All-American Roger McCreary have agreed to terms.

The cornerback participated in all of the team's OTAs this offseason and minicamp and should compete for significant playing time over the next few weeks at training camp.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, McCreary’s deal includes a signing bonus of $3.845 million and base salaries of $705,000, $1.121 million, $1.538 million, and $1.954 million over the course of the deal.

McCreary was the second to last player to sign with the Titans from this draft class. Only former Auburn Tiger and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis remain unsigned.

McCreary had great final seasons on the Plains including an incredible performance in the Iron Bowl.

He was the only Auburn Tiger to be drafted in this year's NFL Draft.

McCreary started 12 games for Auburn in 2021, when he had 49 tackles, an interception, and 16 passed broken up. During his career at Auburn, McCreary tallied 135 total tackles with six picks and 32 pass breakups.

