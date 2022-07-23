ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal Mejbri Set To Leave Manchester United On Loan

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
Young Manchester United talent, Hannibal Mejbri is set to leave the club on loan this summer with the EFL Championship looking like the most likely destination with a host of clubs interested, says a new report.

Hannibal has been a talent regarded highly by coaches and fans since joining United with the midfielder breaking into the first team last season.

The midfielder has also become an established Tunisian international and has featured for his nation at the prestigious Africa cup of nations at the start of the calendar year.

However with Erik Ten Hag looking to add more midfielders to his ranks, having already signed Christian Eriksen this summer on a free transfer.

Hannibal would struggle to get minutes in the current United squad and could hinder his development in the future.

The Tunisian midfielder would highly benefit from a loan move and that seems to be what United will be looking to do.

According to Sky Sports;

“Hannibal Mejbri looks set to join a Championship club on loan, with Birmingham, West Brom, Millwall and Middlesbrough all interested

There has also been interest in Hannibal Mejbri from abroad, with Braga and two clubs in Spain also keen. A decision is expected early next week.”

United Transfer Room

