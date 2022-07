The beloved U.K.-based sandwich and coffee shop, Pret A Manger, has officially opened its first location in Canada in a Vancouver A&W. This is the first step for the chain, known commonly as "Pret," to expand into select Canadian markets. Right now the partnership between A&W and Pret is a two-year pilot, so you'll be seeing more locations pop up in the Canadian fast-food restaurant, according to a press release.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO