Driver experiencing medical emergency crashes car in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA) Nationwide Report

Traffic was impacted after a crash Friday evening in Santa Clarita. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Soledad Canyon Road near Shangri-La Drive at around 5:34 p.m. on reports of a traffic collision [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™