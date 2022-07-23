ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Public Schools hosting hiring fairs

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 4 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will host job hiring fairs at three city schools on Tuesday.

The fairs will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following schools:

  • Jefferson Middle School: 6800 S. Blackwelder, Oklahoma City, OK 73159
  • Mary Golda Ross Middle School: 2601 S. Villa, Oklahoma City, OK 73108
  • F.D. Moon Middle School: 1901 NE 13, Oklahoma City, OK 73117

The school district is offering a $1,500 hiring bonus for special education, math and science certified teachers. Bilingual certified teachers who speak Spanish, Vietnamese or Burmese could qualify for a $3,000 hiring bonus.

The district will be hiring for the following positions:

  • Teachers
  • School Counselors
  • Nurses
  • Paraprofessionals

Job candidates are asked to have their resumes updated and be prepared to interview.

Interested individuals who cannot attend can apply online.

