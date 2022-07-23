ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California toddler among the two children in U.S who have monkeypox

Long Beach Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the two children in the U.S. that health officials announced on Friday were infected with the monkeypox virus is a California resident. According to the CDC, the child in California that...

lbtribune.com

Comments / 1

Related
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
nationalinterest.org

Ebola 2.0? Ghana Confirms First Outbreak of Deadly Marburg Virus

In previous outbreaks, case fatality rates for Marburg have varied from 24 percent to 88 percent, while Ebola case fatality rates have varied from 25 percent to 90 percent. Even as Covid-19 and monkeypox still grab headlines on a daily basis, there appears to be yet another virus that has put the world on high alert.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Surveillance is pervasive: Yes, you are being watched, even if no one is looking for you

The U.S. has the largest number of surveillance cameras per person in the world. Cameras are omnipresent on city streets and in hotels, restaurants, malls and offices. They’re also used to screen passengers for the Transportation Security Administration. And then there are smart doorbells and other home security cameras. Most Americans are aware of video surveillance of public spaces. Likewise, most people know about online tracking – and want Congress to do something about it. But as a researcher who studies digital culture and secret communications, I believe that to understand how pervasive surveillance is, it’s important to recognize how...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#U S#Toddlers#Diseases#Parenting Tips#General Health#Jynneos
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
Essence

New Study Links COVID-19 Vaccines To Temporary Changes In Menstrual Cycles

The study found that 42% of its participants with regular menstrual cycles reported heavier and breakthrough bleeding after being vaccinated. If you’ve noticed unexpected changes in your menstrual cycle after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, a recent study has found that you’re not alone. According to the survey, published...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Thousands of hospital admissions and deaths ’caused by pandemic drinking’

Increased drinking fuelled by the pandemic could lead to thousands of extra hospital admissions, deaths and cases of disease over the next 20 years, experts have warned. A new study commissioned by NHS England from the University of Sheffield found that while lighter drinkers cut their consumption during the pandemic, heavier drinkers drank more and may never return to where they were.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
CBS News

Republican states' lawsuits derail Biden's major immigration policy changes

Republican-led states have mounted an aggressive legal strategy to derail key elements of President Biden's immigration agenda, challenging at least a dozen nationwide border or immigration-related policies in federal court. Officials in Arizona, Missouri, Texas and other GOP-controlled states have convinced federal judges, all but one of whom was appointed...
ARIZONA STATE
Agriculture Online

Report: Nut farmers expanded as drought deepened in California

As California declared multiple drought emergencies and imposed mandatory water restrictions on residents in recent years, the state’s almond farmers expanded their orchards by a remarkable 78%, according to new research by Food & Water Watch. In a brief but critical report issued last week, the climate and consumer...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Smithonian

Drug Overdose Deaths in the U.S. Are Increasing More in Black and Indigenous Populations

A new report from the CDC found that during the first year of the pandemic, drug overdose death rates rose substantially in Black and Native American populations in the U.S. From 2019 to 2020, overdose fatalities increased by 44 percent among Black people and 39 percent among Native Americans. In the white population, the overdose death rate increased by 22 percent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Psych Centra

Tips for Antidepressant Withdrawal Relief

Knowing what to expect and having a doctor-approved game plan may help minimize your symptoms of withdrawal. Antidepressant medication can be an important tool for treating depression and some other mental health conditions. But those medications can come with side effects that you might like to avoid. When your depression...
HEALTH
The Independent

Ukrainian family of nine evicted from UK home fear becoming homeless after being rejected by 15 landlords

A Ukrainian family of nine live in fear a knock on the door could leave them homeless at any moment after being told to leave their UK home just weeks after arriving.Maxim and Olga Hyryk fled Kyiv with their five young children and both their mothers after Russia invaded their country on 24 February.After an arduous nine-day journey through airstrikes to reach the Polish border and more than two months spent moving between refugee shelters, the family finally arrived in Britain in May and settled into life at a two-bedroom bungalow in Fareham, Hampshire, via the government’s Homes for...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy