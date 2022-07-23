Colee Cove rally against water pollution

Demonstrators preparing for the rally

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. a rally to stop Colee Cove river pollution will take place. This event will be at Orioles Nest, 9155 County Rd 13 North St. Augustine.

It is a social club and a family friendly event that everyone is invited to. Participators are encouraged to bring signs or grab some that will be provided. They will also provided materials to make one on the site.

Bringing food is encouraged as well; but there is a restaurant next door.

