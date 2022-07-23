ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Bridgeport 9-11-Year-Olds win Little League State Championship

By Casey Kay
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport 9-11-Year-Old All-Stars came away with...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDTV

West Virginia American Legion Baseball Tournament play begins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia American Legion state tournament kicked off on Tuesday in Morgantown at Dale Miller Field. GAME 1: Berkeley Post 14 vs Parkersburg Post 15 - Final Parkersburg 4 - Berkeley 2. GAME 2: Bridgeport Post 68 vs South Charleston Post 94 - Final Bridgeport...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Legion Baseball State Championship begins Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Local teams competing include Bridgeport Post 68, Buckhannon Post 7 and Morgantown Post 2. Buckhannon and Morgantown will take each other on in the first round on Tuesday at 7:30 P.M.With a double elimination bracket, the teams will play up to 11 games to decide a winner on July 29th.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Baby sharks hit the water at West Virginia hospital

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Marshall County, West Virginia is celebrating Shark Week with a pool full of cuties. Staff at the hospital is outfitting newborns as “baby sharks” this week. Their cribs are adorned with signs and shark toy animals. Enjoy the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilson, WV
City
Sophia, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
Tire Review

Stokes Tire Owner Thomas ‘T’ Beroth, Jr., Dies

Thomas Jasper “T” Beroth, Jr., owner of Stokes Tire & Automotive in King, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family after a two-year battle against ALS. He was 65 years old, according to his obituary. “T,” as his family and friends called...
KING, NC
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Custard Stand Chili

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Custard Stand Chili in Webster Springs. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Glenville State football player charged with extortion

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Glenville State University football player was charged after officers said he threatened to distribute sexually explicit photos of a woman, according to state police. Troopers met with the victim at the WVSP Sutton Detachment in May in reference to a harassment complaint involving 22-year-old Seth...
SUTTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling native steps down as West Virginia Corrections Commissioner

Charleston, WV— Current Commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Betsy Jividen, will step down from her position, effective August 5th, 2022. Today, the Governor announced Jividen’s resignation, thanking her for her dedication to West Virginia’s correctional system, especially during the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Justice also praised Commissioner Jividen’s dedication to the rehabilitation of inmates struggling with addiction issues and other significant obstacles to recovery.
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#9 11#W Va#Wdtv#Little League
connect-bridgeport.com

Time Travel: Virginia Avenue Business in 1950 and a Visit to Marion County by Buffalo Bill in Early 1900s

This is the old Master Glass Company, or Master Marble Plant, shown back in 1950 that was located just off Virgnia Avenue. The plant began as an oil chimney lamp plant in 1904. By 1932, it closed as too many homes had electricity. The site remained closed until Master Glass had to moved at the start of World War II from what is the former Carbon site in Anmoore. It operated until the last 1960s and today the site is a parking lot for the Benedum Civic Center complex.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Youth Aviation Camp held at Pierpont Community and Technical College

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Students from Harrison, Marion, and Taylor County visited the Pierpont Community and Technical College on Monday. Students got to learn about airplanes, make models of planes, and even see them in person. The camp is for middle schoolers and runs until Thursday. Instructor Nate Scott says...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Free places to cool off in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — North central West Virginia is in for another hot weekend, and with inflation still surging, you may be looking for ways to cool off without spending too much money. That’s why 12 News took a look at some places you can cool off for free....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

3 finalists for WV School Service Personnel of the Year from NCWV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education announced 10 finalists for the 2022-2023 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year. Three of the 10 finalists work at schools in north-central West Virginia. This honor recognizes the commitment and dedication of staff members in the public school...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Gavin Van Kempen to stay at WVU

The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team received good news, as Gavin Van Kempen, who was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 20th round with the 607th pick, announced he is going to forego signing with the Cardinals in favor of pitching for the Mountaineers. Van Kempen, a pitcher...
MORGANTOWN, WV
charlottesmartypants.com

Smarty Alert: Tickets on sale for Day Out with Thomas the Tank

I know the end of September might seem like a long way off, but is it ever really too early to plan for Thomas the Tank? I took my three sons to see Thomas the Tank at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer before the pandemic, and by now I figured the youngest, at least, wouldn’t even remember it. But just the other day all three (4-year-old twins and a 6-year-old) were asking me when we were going to go back to see Thomas the Tank! Glad I knew what to tell them!
SPENCER, NC
WBOY 12 News

3 north central WV teachers among Teacher of the Year finalists

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three north central West Virginia teachers are finalists for the West Virginia Department of Education’s (WVDE) 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year award, according to a press release sent Friday. From Monongalia County, Eastwood Elementary School’s Amber Nichols, from Harrison County, Lumberport Elementary...
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, July 25

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses data driven results. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy