Bridgeport 9-11-Year-Olds win Little League State Championship

Charleston, WV— Current Commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Betsy Jividen, will step down from her position, effective August 5th, 2022. Today, the Governor announced Jividen’s resignation, thanking her for her dedication to West Virginia’s correctional system, especially during the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Justice also praised Commissioner Jividen’s dedication to the rehabilitation of inmates struggling with addiction issues and other significant obstacles to recovery.
