ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

My Two Cents: Is Yandy Diaz MLB's Most Underrated Player?

By Tom Brew
Inside The Rays
Inside The Rays
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4lfX_0gqIWJPW00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The bases were loaded and the Tampa Bay Rays needed a big hit. Third baseman Yandy Diaz stepped into the batter's box — and it was all good.

"He's a pretty likable guy to be at the plate (in that situation),'' Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "You know he's going to give you a good at-bat.''

He sure did.

Diaz ripped the second pitch he saw in the fourth inning down the left-field line. With one swing of the bat, Diaz turned a tight 2-1 game into a 5-1 lead, and the rout was on. The first game out of the break, the Rays were rolling again, staying hot with a 7-3 win. They've won seven out of eight, and are 11 games over .500, tying their high-water mark for the season.

During this hot streak, no one has been hotter than Diaz. It's been longer than that, too. Since June 26, he's gone 30-for-75 — a .400 average — and he's also walked 13 times. He's a very tough out, and he always seems to be right in the thick of things when the Rays' offense is rolling. He's had four multi-RBI games in the past eight games.

His .409 on base percentage this year is third in all of baseball, behind only Paul Goldschmidt (.414) of the St. Louis Cardinals, who is an All-Star, and Luis Arraez (.411) of the Minnesota Twins.

My guess is the average baseball fans across the country has no idea that Diaz's numbers are so good. Outside of Tampa Bay, he is NOT a household name, even in baseball families.

When you watch Diaz every day, you learn to appreciate all he brings to a team. Outside of Shane McClanahan, the Rays' pitching ace, Diaz is probably the Rays' best player this year. It's just that most people don't know that.

There's so much that he does well. Such as:

  • He's one of the best hitters in the game when it comes to hitting to all fields. Pitch him away, and he's taking you to right field, or in the gaps. Every at-bat is a solid at-bat with him.
  • He's a very underrated third baseman defensively. He makes all the plays, and has a very accurate arm.
  • He lives for the big moments, especially at the plate. That's an attitude you love when you're chasing playoff spots.

Scroll to Continue

"You try to prepare a little bit more with guys on base, and that's what I try to do,'' Diaz said Friday night through interpreter Manny Navarro. "It's great that the bats were going, and we need to keep it going.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oengd_0gqIWJPW00
Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz (2) throws to first base during batting practice, prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. (Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports)

Diaz, the Cuban-born player who turns 31 in a few weeks (Aug. 8), is in his sixth year in the majors, and his fourth with the Rays. He's the consummate professional, and a great role model for many of the Rays' younger hitters. He's been one of the big reasons why the Rays have won back-to-back American League East division titles, and a big reason this year for the Rays making another playoff run.

Despite all of the Rays' injuries all year, they are right in the thick of things in the American League playoff picture. They might not catch the New York Yankees in the AL East race, but they four games clear in the wild-card race right now, and they can be a scary postseason team because of all of their great pitching.

What's been nice is that the offense — fueled by Diaz, a getting-hot Randy Arozarena and more production from the bottom of the order — is really starting to make some noise, too. In the last 17 games, they've gone 12-5 and scored 80 runs in those 12 wins, a 6.7 average.

That's damn impressive.

There's no telling how long that will continue, but the Rays are rounding into shape. And we've seen that before. The Rays were 53-37 at the break last year, and finished 47-25 the rest of the way, winning 100 games for the first time. And even in 2020, the COVID-shortened year, they finished the season going 34-12.

They have been a very good second-half team, and there's no reason to think otherwise that it will happen again this season. Friday night was a good start to the second half, partly because it helped end a weird stat. The Rays had lost nine straight series openers on the road, dating all the way back to May 5 in Seattle.

So getting off to a hot start is big. Staying hot is big, too.

And Yandy Diaz will likely be a big reason why.

Related stories on Rays baseball

  • RAYS TOP ROYALS (Friday): On a brutally hot night in Kansas City, Drew Rasmussen allowed just one run in five innings and red-hot Yandy Diaz continues to rake at the plate, hitting a bases-loaded double to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. CLICK HERE
  • AL PLAYOFF PICTURE: As we head down the home stretch in the American League, there are still several teams in the mix for postseason spots. Here's a look at the six teams who are in — for the moment — and several others who are nipping at their heels. There's also a breakdown of top pitchers and players for each team through the first half, and a look at their schedules coming out of the break. CLICK HERE
  • RAMIREZ INJURED: Tampa Bay right-handed hitter Harold Ramirez fractured his right thumb on Sunday when he was hit by a pitch in the first inning of Sunday's game with the Baltimore Orioles. Ramirez, who was hitting .329, will be reevaluated in two weeks. CLICK HERE
  • RAYS SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2022 schedule for the Tampa Bay Rays, including every result and stats from games played so far. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Boston Red Sox

In losing five straight games to the Yankees and Blue Jays, the Red Sox gave up 54 more runs than they scored. That run differential is the worst, for any team, in any five game span, since 1901, which was not real baseball. Add to that that all five games came against division opponents, in a division where a month ago we thought FOUR teams would come out as playoff seeds, and you have an argument that those five games were the worst such consecutive stretch any baseball team has ever been through.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
ClutchPoints

Mets: 2 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for New York

The New York Mets are among multiple playoff contending teams that head into next month’s MLB trade deadline with more questions than answers. Mets general manager Billy Eppler did at the least address one team need on Friday, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran slugger is slated to compete with J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith to be the Mets’ go-to designated hitter over the stretch run of the campaign. However, the move may not rule them out from once again bolstering the position by possibly pulling off a trade for the likes of Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini or Washington Nationals’ Josh Bell.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Red Sox: Most likely player to be moved if Boston sells, and where he could go

The Red Sox could end up being sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline and, if that happens, one player is most likely to be traded and a destination is obvious. It’s been a tumultuous month of July for the Boston Red Sox. On the heels of a torrid June that saw them surge firmly into the AL Wild Card race, they’ve just as quickly fallen out of it, most recently getting embarrassed at home by getting swept at Fenway by the Blue Jays. And with the MLB Trade Deadline looming, that could turn the tides for Boston.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gets brutally honest on Boston’s recent skid after getting swept by Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox had quite a series to forget in their three-game home set against the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston allowed 40 total runs over the series, with 28 of them coming in its second half opener. From the failure to continually take advantage of key runners in scoring position situations to the six total errors committed, the Red Sox had arguably their worst series in the 2022 campaign.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: Boston Red Sox And Milwaukee Brewers Make A Deal

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers made a trade. Brewers Player Development: "Minor league roster moves: OF Jackson Chourio Wisconsin (A+), will be active tomorrow (6/26) OF Abraham Almonte traded to Boston for cash considerations RHP Luis Contreras Biloxi (AA) RHP JT Hintzen has been released INF Jean Carmona has been released"
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Kansas City Royals#Most Underrated Player#The St Louis Cardinals#The Minnesota Twins
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Marlins' Trade Rumor

With the MLB trade deadline one week away, the Miami Marlins are reportedly ready to sell off. Miami is 6-11 in the last three weeks and at 45-51, sits 5.5 games out of a wild card spot in the NL. They also just lost star second baseman Jazz Chisholm for at least several weeks due to a back injury.
MIAMI, FL
Inside The Rays

Inside The Rays

Tampa, FL
207
Followers
291
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Tampa Bay Rays

 https://www.si.com/mlb/rays

Comments / 0

Community Policy