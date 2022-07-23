ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Never-Before-Seen Footage Of How One Direction Was Formed Released

By Dani Medina
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dr6Du_0gqIW9fV00
Photo: Getty Images

We've been waiting 12 years for this moment: The X Factor UK just released never-before-seen footage with insight into exactly how One Direction was formed on the band's anniversary.

"We know who and when, but FINALLY, here's the how," X Factor captioned the 4-minute video on YouTube.

Here's what we all already know so far: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan all auditioned separately on Season 7 of The X Factor UK in 2010. After failing to move on in the bootcamp stage, the judges put them together as a five-man boy band. Judge Simon Cowell and guest judge Nicole Scherzinger take credit for forming the group, while Harry is the one who came up with the name One Direction. The band ultimately finished in third place and signed a record deal shortly after. The rest is history.

Now we finally know exactly how the judges put these five boys together. Here's what The X Factor UK's video revealed about how the decision was made to create One Direction:

The judges are seen shuffling headshots around to form an "imaginary boy group."

A photo of Harry is shown and Scherzinger says, "Oh yes!" while judge Louis Walsh is heard saying, "We liked him!" Cowell said, "Absolutely," as the other judges pointed at Niall's photo to pair them up. "They look good together! Cutest boy band ever! I love it," the judges are heard saying.

Louis' photo was then added to the stack. "The little girls are gonna love them," Scherzinger said.

"They're just too talented to get rid of. And they've got just the right look and the right charisma on stage. I think they'll be really great in a boy band together. They're, like, little stars. You can't get rid of little stars. So you put 'em all together," Scherzinger said.

Liam was the next one to be added to the group's stack of photos. "He was a standout audition," Cowell said. "I think he should be over there," he says pointing to a different stack which would be another "imaginary boy band." Scherzinger fought for Liam to stay. "I don't think so, I think that he would definitely shine. He could actually maybe be the leader," she said.

With four photos on the table, the judges said it looks "good" and "unbelievable." "That looks great with only four already," Walsh said.

"Zayn!" Walsh says. "Now that is a good idea," Cowell said.

"As long as they jam," Walsh said. "That could be good."

Comments / 1

Related
In Touch Weekly

Ben Affleck and Youngest Daughter Seraphina Go Shopping in Paris Amid Honeymoon With J. Lo

Summer spree! Ben Affleck was spotted shopping around the streets of Paris with his youngest daughter Seraphina, amid his European honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez. The father-daughter duo was seen spending one-on-one time together during their family vacation as they were seen entering the Sennelier art store, according to photos obtained by In Touch. The teen wore a funky street style outfit while the Deep Water actor sported a laid-back look during their outing on Monday, July 25.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Louis Walsh
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Louis Tomlinson
Person
Niall Horan
HuffPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Virgin River'

“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The fourth season of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 20 and continues the story of midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe and her brushes with love and heartbreak in a small California town. The new season consists of 12 episodes.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Director Olivia Newman Explains That Twist Ending

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT for “Where the Crawdads Sing!” If you haven’t seen the movie or want to read the book, steer clear!. A central question of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” adapted to film from Delia Owen’s popular novel, is: Who killed Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson)? At first, it seems the answer might elude viewers — until the final moments of the story subtly reveal what happened to him.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Blake Shelton Looks Like Rip Wheeler in His Epic National Cowboy Day Photo

With it being National Cowboy Day on Saturday, Blake Shelton didn’t want to be left out of the action and this photo is just great. Shelton, who spends a lot of his time as a coach on The Voice, dropped this image on Twitter. In fact, he looks pretty serious right here. We also think that Shelton kind of reminds us of another cowboy, Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser on Yellowstone. Take a look for yourself and see if you can see a resemblance to Rip, too.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auditioned
SHAPE

Here's the Exact Nail Polish Jennifer Lopez Wore for Her Wedding

Despite being one of the most well-known celebrity couples on the planet, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a surprise wedding was anything but flashy. In fact, the recently reunited couple eschewed a big Hollywood party in favor of a middle-of-the-night ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The bride opted for a white gown she saved "from an old movie," while the groom wore a jacket from his closet, Lopez recently revealed in her On The JLo newsletter. And even though the singer-dancer-actress is known for her signature over-the-top glam, Lopez's wedding day beauty look was topped off by a simple, sandy brown manicure — an unexpected twist from the elaborate nail art she usually goes for. (Remember that glittery double French mani she recently wore?)
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Victoria Beckham TOTALLY 'Back' As 'Posh Spice' in Rare Video: Watch

Victoria Beckham has only increased the Spice Girls fans' desire for a reunion. And to see Posh Spice back and performing, in particular. In a rare clip posted by her husband David Beckham, the British stunner known as Posh Spice from the mega-famous girl band was spotted performing one of their biggest hits! The comment section went on fire as a result.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Exclusive First Look at Defining Moments from Elizabeth Taylor’s Life Told in 'A Life in Ten Pictures'

In her heyday, there was no bigger star than Elizabeth Taylor, who led a charmed life, but also one filled with tragedy and sorrow. On August 1, free streaming service Crackle will air an episode of A Life in Ten Pictures, dedicated to the Cleopatra star that will unlock stories of her extraordinary life by interpreting ten pictures taken over the span of her lifetime—from iconic shots to private snaps.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrate J Lo's Birthday in Paris With Their Kids

A week after tying the knot in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their new life together with a Parisian getaway. The couple touched down in the City of Love on the evening of July 21 along with their kids Emme, 14; Seraphina, 13; and Violet, 16. Shortly after their arrival, the blended family was spotted dining at famed restaurant Matignon. Lopez and Affleck appeared to be in newlywed bliss, showing plenty of PDA.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Reese Witherspoon Wears Schiaparelli Dress Embellished With Gold and Silver Beads at ‘Surface’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon looked to her signature elegant style for her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress attended the New York premiere of “Surface” on Monday night wearing a custom dress by Schiaparelli. Witherspoon’s ivory-hued, knee-length dress was embellished with gold and silver beads in a symmetrical pattern. The actress finished off the look with pointed toe white Christian Louboutin heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tatiana Maslany Gives Summer Plaids Punk Twists in Bralette, Slit Skirt & Combat Boots for ‘She-Hulk’ Panel at Comic-Con 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tatiana Maslany gave summer style a bohemian edge while presenting “She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law” at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on Saturday. The actress was joined onstage for the occasion with co-stars Jameela Jamil, Jessica Gao, Anu Valia, Kat Coiro and Ginger Gonzaga for the new Marvel show — in which she plays the titular character — that premieres on Disney+ on August 17. The Emmy Award-winning actress arrived onstage in a blue and white plaid outfit by Tory Burch. Her ensemble consisted of a bralette top with a keyhole accent, as well as a matching pleated midi-length...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy