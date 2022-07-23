Never-Before-Seen Footage Of How One Direction Was Formed Released

Photo: Getty Images

We've been waiting 12 years for this moment: The X Factor UK just released never-before-seen footage with insight into exactly how One Direction was formed on the band's anniversary.

"We know who and when, but FINALLY, here's the how," X Factor captioned the 4-minute video on YouTube.

Here's what we all already know so far: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan all auditioned separately on Season 7 of The X Factor UK in 2010. After failing to move on in the bootcamp stage, the judges put them together as a five-man boy band. Judge Simon Cowell and guest judge Nicole Scherzinger take credit for forming the group, while Harry is the one who came up with the name One Direction. The band ultimately finished in third place and signed a record deal shortly after. The rest is history.

Now we finally know exactly how the judges put these five boys together. Here's what The X Factor UK's video revealed about how the decision was made to create One Direction:

The judges are seen shuffling headshots around to form an "imaginary boy group."

A photo of Harry is shown and Scherzinger says, "Oh yes!" while judge Louis Walsh is heard saying, "We liked him!" Cowell said, "Absolutely," as the other judges pointed at Niall's photo to pair them up. "They look good together! Cutest boy band ever! I love it," the judges are heard saying.

Louis' photo was then added to the stack. "The little girls are gonna love them," Scherzinger said.

"They're just too talented to get rid of. And they've got just the right look and the right charisma on stage. I think they'll be really great in a boy band together. They're, like, little stars. You can't get rid of little stars. So you put 'em all together," Scherzinger said.

Liam was the next one to be added to the group's stack of photos. "He was a standout audition," Cowell said. "I think he should be over there," he says pointing to a different stack which would be another "imaginary boy band." Scherzinger fought for Liam to stay. "I don't think so, I think that he would definitely shine. He could actually maybe be the leader," she said.

With four photos on the table, the judges said it looks "good" and "unbelievable." "That looks great with only four already," Walsh said.

"Zayn!" Walsh says. "Now that is a good idea," Cowell said.

"As long as they jam," Walsh said. "That could be good."