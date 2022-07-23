ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millie Bobby Brown goes on a mountain bae-cation with Jake Bongiovi

By Stefani Munro
 4 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown is enjoying a summer bae-cation with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi! Hollywood's cutest couple, started off the trip with a stop in Italy's beautiful coast, before taking to the mountains for some breathtaking...

