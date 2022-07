Unfortunately, Marion County is under siege it seems. Our schools are at capacity or overcrowded, with no funds to build new ones. Our farmland preservation area is under attack with the help of our own county commission. We are threatened with a turnpike destroying our resources and our beautiful farms. We have the lowest health stats in the state. We have a lack of affordable housing, a lack of leadership, and a lack of social justice.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO