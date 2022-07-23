Heat Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Hamilton; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Clay County in south central Nebraska Southwestern York County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Western Fillmore County in south central Nebraska * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Giltner, or 20 miles northeast of Hastings, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stockham around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Henderson, Saronville, Sutton, Lushton, Grafton, Geneva and Fairmont. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 327 and 359. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO