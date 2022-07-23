Pirates' Jason Delay: Slugs first homer

What you probably didn't see was Clemens's reaction after the incident. And, according to former Yankees manager Joe Torre, The Rocket was in tears. "Mel Stottlemyre, who was not coaching with us because he was in the hospital with multiple myeloma, was able to come out of the hospital and watch from my office," Torre recalled in SNY's "Like We Never Left." "George Steinbrenner was in there with him. After that half inning, Roger went into the office to see Mel, and Mel told me that he was crying [about] what had just transpired. Pitchers who have that passion, it leaks out all over the place. He went in there and he was devastated with the result of what had happened and was crying."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO