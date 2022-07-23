ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erling Haaland Set For Manchester City Debut Against Bayern Munich

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvkel_0gqIUFx200

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland is set to make his debut for the club against Bayern Munich, according to Pep Guardiola. The Norwegian has been City's marque signing this window but remained on the bench in the club's previous friendly against Club America.

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland is set to make his debut for the club against Bayern Munich, according to Pep Guardiola. The Norwegian has been City's marque signing this window but remained on the bench in the club's previous friendly against Club America.

Haaland was officially announced as a City player last month, following a £51million transfer from German club Borussia Dortmund. However, with add-ons that fee is expected to rise significantly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkXUH_0gqIUFx200

IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur

If Haaland continues to perform similarly to how he did at Dortmund then he will prove to be a good value signing, regardless of the add-ons included in his deal- the striker was in fine form once again last season, scoring 22 goals and providing eight assists in just 28 games.

The striker has travelled away with his new teammates to the US on pre-season tour but is yet to feature for his new club. However, Cityzens boss Guardiola has revealed that he should make his debut for the club in their upcoming friendly against Bayern Munich.

Guardiola said that he didn't want to risk playing the 22-year-old against Club America due to "niggles and a few problems", but is ready to start him against the German club. Via The Athletic , the Sky Blues boss said he would play: "If there is nothing wrong in the training session, or tonight (Friday) (unless) he feels bad and falls out of bed and breaks his ankle, then he will play."

"Tomorrow he is going to play."

Haaland and the Citzyens are set to take on Bayern tonight, with the game kicking off at 12 AM UK time. The striker will be keen to make an instant impact, especially against a team who he has already scored so many goals against in the Bundesliga.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
City Transfer Room

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Match Preview And Where To Watch

Manchester City take on Liverpool on July 30th in the King Power Stadium with the community shield on the line. City have played two less games than Liverpool in pre-season, and will be significantly short of match fitness when the two teams play. Nevertheless, City will be confident of securing their first bit of silverware ahead of the new season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Verge

EA is bringing back Juventus for FIFA 23

One of the biggest clubs in the world is coming back to EA Sports’ FIFA games. Today, EA announced a “multi-year partnership” with Juventus that will once again see the Italian side featured in the developer’s wildly popular soccer video games. The deal will start with FIFA 23, which launches on September 30th. Juventus had previously been available exclusively in Konami’s rival series Pro Evolution Soccer for the past three years.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Bayern Munich#Norwegian#German#Borussia Dortmund#Imago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy