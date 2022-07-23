Erling Haaland Set For Manchester City Debut Against Bayern Munich

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland is set to make his debut for the club against Bayern Munich, according to Pep Guardiola. The Norwegian has been City's marque signing this window but remained on the bench in the club's previous friendly against Club America.

Haaland was officially announced as a City player last month, following a £51million transfer from German club Borussia Dortmund. However, with add-ons that fee is expected to rise significantly.

IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur

If Haaland continues to perform similarly to how he did at Dortmund then he will prove to be a good value signing, regardless of the add-ons included in his deal- the striker was in fine form once again last season, scoring 22 goals and providing eight assists in just 28 games.

The striker has travelled away with his new teammates to the US on pre-season tour but is yet to feature for his new club. However, Cityzens boss Guardiola has revealed that he should make his debut for the club in their upcoming friendly against Bayern Munich.

Guardiola said that he didn't want to risk playing the 22-year-old against Club America due to "niggles and a few problems", but is ready to start him against the German club. Via The Athletic , the Sky Blues boss said he would play: "If there is nothing wrong in the training session, or tonight (Friday) (unless) he feels bad and falls out of bed and breaks his ankle, then he will play."

"Tomorrow he is going to play."

Haaland and the Citzyens are set to take on Bayern tonight, with the game kicking off at 12 AM UK time. The striker will be keen to make an instant impact, especially against a team who he has already scored so many goals against in the Bundesliga.

