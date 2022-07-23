ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jerry West calls JJ Redick's 'plumbers and firemen' comment 'disrespectful' to Bob Cousy

By Tyler Greenawalt
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0P1M_0gqISWmZ00
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 17: Jerry West attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on October 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Jerry West isn't happy with J.J. Redick.

The Hall of Famer took offense to Redick's comments in April when Redick downplayed Bob Cousy's accolades by claiming Cousy "was being guarded by plumbers and firemen" when discussing the Boston Celtics guard's legacy versus that of Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul on ESPN.

West went for the jugular in his rebuttal of Redick's claim by pointing out Redick's career relative to Cousy's.

"I know J.J. just a little bit, he's a very smart kid and everything, but tell me what his career looked like?" West said on Sirius XM NBA Radio on Friday. "What did he do that determined games? He averaged 12 points a game in the league? Somewhere along the way, numbers count. At that point and time, the players aren't what they used to be. J.J. certainly wasn't going to guard the elite players. So you can nitpick anyone. The only reason I'm talking about him is because he was not an elite player, but he was a very good player, but he had a place on the team because of the ability to shoot the ball.

"... Winning is all that mattered, that's what drove me. I subtly got better every year. We didn't have the facilities to get better. We had to work in the summers to support our family. JJ should be very thankful that he's made as much money as he's made, and Bob Cousy, whom I played against a couple of years, not very long — I just think it's disrespectful myself."

It should be noted Redick refused to compare Cousy with Paul they played in different eras. Fellow ESPN panelist, Chris Russo, rejected that notion, claiming that because Cousy made first-team all-NBA against West and Oscar Robertson (two other Hall-of-Famers) and Paul hasn't in the modern NBA that Cousy is a better player.

That argument eventually led to Redick's "disrespectful" comments.

For what it's worth, Cousy is a Hall of Famer who won six NBA titles with Bill Russell and the Celtics, including five consecutive titles from 1959-1963, and averaged 18.4 points per game and 7.5 assists per game in 35 minutes per game. He was also the 1957 NBA MVP, a 13-time NBA All-Star, a 10-time All-NBA first-team winner and an eight-time NBA assists leader.

Paul, meanwhile, is a 12-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA first team and seven-time NBA all-defensive first-team. He's averaged 18.1 points per game and 9.5 assists per game during his 17-year career but has yet to win an NBA championship.

Another cross-era comparison question remains unanswered.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/jerry-west-calls-jj-redicks-plumbers-and-firemen-comment-disrespectful-to-bob-cousy-150317432.html

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets Trade Sends Seth Curry To Los Angeles

As a general rule, NBA teams make trades on the basis of need. With that said, good luck applying that rule to either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers have too many needs to count. Their 2021-22 season was a disaster. In spite of rostering LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, this team won 34 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Al Horford's brother responds to Celtics report on Twitter

The Boston Celtics are said to be squarely in the mix to trade for Kevin Durant this offseason, but the brother of one of their star players says we should not believe any of the reports that are swirling. Both Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Robertson
Person
Chris Russo
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Jerry West
Person
Jj Redick
Person
Bob Cousy
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Laker makes prediction about team after leaving

After surviving the Los Angeles Lakers’ disaster movie last season, one player has a prediction for how they will fare next season without him. Speaking with TMZ Sports over the weekend, new Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk touched on his ex-Lakers teammates. Specifically, he predicted that LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook will find a way to work it out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllLakers

Lakers News: LA Signs Pair of Five-Year College Players to Deals

The Lakers roster is all but solidified, but LA currently has one spot remaining on their NBA roster. They've supposedly had "productive" talks with veteran forward Carmelo Anthony about a possible sequel in Los Angeles, but the Lakers announced a pair of signings that suggest they might be using the final roster spot to continue the youth movement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbers#The Hall Of Famer#Espn#Sirius Xm
FastBreak on FanNation

Los Angeles Clippers Sign New Player

On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers officially signed Moussa Diabaté to a two-way contract. Diabaté was drafted by the Clippers with the 43rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he spent the NBA Summer League with the team. He averaged 9.5 points per game and 7.5...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

How a Donovan Mitchell trade to the Washington Wizards could look

As everyone talks about a potential Donovan Mitchell trade to the New York Knicks, how about another interesting east coast team, like the Washington Wizards? They already have one superstar scorer with Bradley Beal. Adding another of Mitchell’s caliber would give the team the most potent backcourt in basketball, but could they actually put together an enticing trade offer?
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Washington Wizards Franchise Awards: Bradley Beal Is The Fan Favorite, But Wes Unseld Is The Wizards' GOAT

There was a time when the Washington Wizards were one of the best teams in basketball. The problem is that it was nearly 50 years ago. From 1965 to 1987, the Wizards qualified for the playoffs all but four times. Since the 1987-88 season, the Wizards have made the playoffs 10 times. The Wizards haven’t made the Conference Finals since the 1978-79 season, which was also the same time the team last made the NBA Finals.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

JR Smith Gets Real On Damian Lillard: "I Love Dame, I Love His Game, I Respect Him For Doing What He’s Doing. But At The Same Time, It’s Like, ‘You Just Going To Rot In Portland, Bro?'”

Damian Lillard is one of the last truly loyal superstars in the NBA. As part of a small group that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bradley Beal, Dame gets both love and hate for staying true to the team that drafted him. This week, ex-NBA sharpshooter JR Smith shared his own...
PORTLAND, OR
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers extended contract for crucial member of franchise

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had a very busy offseason when it comes to changes made to the team’s roster, but the same cannot be said for the team’s coaching staff. Earlier this offseason, the team hired new head coach Darvin Ham. He’s made a number of hires to his staff as well. However, one coach that will remain on the team’s staff from the previous regime is Phil Handy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
960 The Ref

'Cathy's got jokes': WNBA commissioner gifts Kelsey Plum new All-Star MVP trophy — and it's even smaller than the first

If you can't poke fun at your missteps, really, what's the point? For all our sakes, it appears WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and the league see it the same way. Engelbert quickly became the butt of jokes two weeks ago in Chicago when she awarded a very tiny All-Star MVP trophy to Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum. Not only was the trophy quite small, but Engelbert helped Plum carry it closer to photographers for the official photos.
CHICAGO, IL
Boxing Scene

Samir Simpson Bey Signs Agreement With Freeway Rick Ross

Staying true to his word to give fighters a second chance, boxing adviser Freeway Rick Ross has signed St Louis native, Samir Simpson Bey (7-1-1, 7 KOs). Simpson, a 35-year-old prospect, scored a first-round knockout in his last bout, a fight that took place in his hometown on June 11.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fantasypros.com

Donovan Mitchell drawing interest from seven teams

Donovan Mitchell is reportedly drawing trade interest from the Wizards, Raptors, Hornets, Kings, Heat, Hawks and the previously-rumored Knicks. (Shams Charania) After Mitchell was announced to be on the trading block, the only team that was originally rumored was the Knicks, but now plenty of other suitors have made themselves known. Although there has been no traction in terms of trade proposals, it is clear that the All-Star guard has a legitimate chance to be traded if Utah finds the right return. The Jazz will likely look for a few solid players along with a package of draft picks if they were to move on from the face of their franchise.
NBA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
71K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy