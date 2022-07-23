Saints Morning Break for Saturday, July 23

The Pro Bowl turned out to be a bit more eventful than Alvin Kamara thought it would be. The superstar running back ended up getting in a fight while in town for the PB, and was arrested on battery charges. The expectation for a while was that Kamara would end...
Chris Odom has not been with an NFL team since the 2019 season, but the veteran defensive end managed to attract plenty of attention during the inaugural United States Football League season earlier this year. Odom has a workout scheduled with the New Orleans Saints, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football reports....
The New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including the addition of veteran running back Malcolm Brown. Brown spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries in seven games. From 2015-20, he played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams.
After missing the entire 2021 season and the majority of the ’20 season, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was put on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of training camp this week. Thomas dealt with an ankle injury in the 2020 season, followed by offseason surgery that...
Comments / 0