ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Can Amazon Prime Keep Growing Its Membership?

By Adam Levy
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime's U.S. membership growth appears to have stalled. It could be suffering from the same factors stalling Netflix's subscriber growth. But there's reason to expect growth will resume in the near future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
USA TODAY

Welcome to your new Facebook: These are the big changes coming to your Facebook feed

Big changes are coming soon to your Facebook experience and they will start from the moment you open the app. You will find yourself on a tab called Home. This is where you will access short-form video feature Reels and Stories. It's also where Facebook will show you content that its automated systems recommend for you. Think of Home as Facebook’s answer to TikTok’s “For You” page.
INTERNET
CNET

Grocery Shortages 2022: Products That May Be Hard to Find

If you're having a hard time finding products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons at the grocery store, you're not alone. The shortages are due to a complicated set of problems -- from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. And it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Go#Amazon Prime Day#Netflix Subscribers#Amazon Prime
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week

The best of the best series Netflix Always the one that's hearing about TV shows and series to check out on Netflix instead of being the one to suggest them? Want to reverse those roles? You've come to the right place. Check out which have been the most picked series on Netflix over the past week starting July 11:10, "Alone: Season 8" Neflix Hours watched: 15,590,0009. "Boo, Bitch: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 20,610,0008. "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 21,180,0007. "The Umbrella Academy: Season 3" Hours watched: 27,250,0006. "Stranger Things" Netflix Hours watched: 31,540,0005. "Stranger Things 3" Netflix Hours watched: 33,050,0004. "Stranger Things 2" Netflix Hours watched: 33,790,0003. "Manifest: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 38,200,0002. "Resident Evil: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 72,670,000  1. "Stranger Things 4" Netflix Hours watched: 102,330,00011
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
HuffPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Virgin River'

“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The fourth season of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 20 and continues the story of midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe and her brushes with love and heartbreak in a small California town. The new season consists of 12 episodes.
TV SERIES
Vox

The future of remote work, according to 6 experts

Whether you’re a remote work booster or a skeptic, there are lots of unanswered questions about what happens next for remote work, especially as Covid-19 restrictions continue to fade and as fears of a recession loom. How many people are going to work remotely in the future, and will...
SOFTWARE
Glamour

Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2022

Netflix giveth, Netflix taketh away. On July 20, Netflix announced that a whole slate of classics will be added to the streaming platform in August 2022. From modern must-watches like 8 Mile and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off to Eyes Wide Shut and Love & Basketball, it seemed as though the current heat wave would be easily staved off by some nostalgic faves as well as the final season of Never Have I Ever and Netflix’s promising new drama The Sandman.
TV & VIDEOS
Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now

Warren Buffett's value-oriented stock-picking strategy has produced enormous gains for long-term shareholders. Among Berkshire's current holdings, Amazon stands out as the most attractive bargain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Elon Musk Comments That Could Change Your Mind About Tesla Stock

Tesla’s strongest competitive advantage may be manufacturing efficiency. Tesla's primary source of profitability could be full self-driving technology. Tesla's greatest opportunity may lie in AI-powered robotics, not auto manufacturing or self-driving cars. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

P&G is raising prices, which is likely to boost profit margins. Microsoft's cloud business is worth watching even as PC demand declines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

Amazon's growing side businesses could catapult the stock. Shopify's fulfillment investments are a long-term tailwind. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Selling

Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management sold 1.2 million shares of Microsoft in the first quarter. John Overdeck's Two Sigma Investments trimmed its stake in Airbnb by 171,000 shares in the first quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy