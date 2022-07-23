WVU Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Can you envision WVU getting back to the top like they did with Pat And Steve in the current CFB landscape? Or was that just perfect timing in the Big East. Answer: I find it really unlikely that they'll have a run similar to the one they had during Pat and Steve's career. That's not to say they won't be in the national picture here and there. I just see it being more of a one year thing every now and then rather than 3-5 years of being in the mix. More than ever, kids are wanting to go to bluebloods especially with the transfer portal. That makes it hard for schools like WVU to compete nationally.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO