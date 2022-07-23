Early morning fire sends 4 to hospital in Sioux Falls

An early morning fire sent four people to a hospital in Sioux Falls, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

A structure fire was reported on the 6600 block of W. Pine Meadows Place around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to SFFR. There were multiple reports of a house on fire.

The first fire truck on scene confirmed the fire and reported heavy smoke coming from the first floor, according to SFFR. Bystanders told first responders that multiple individuals were still in the house.

Fire crews found one person inside the house who was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital, according to SFFR. Three more people were found outside the house and also transported to the hospital.

It's unknown what their injuries were and how severe those injuries were.

No firefighters were injured at the scene, according to SFFR.

It took about 25 minutes for the fire to be extinguished but fire crews stayed at the scene for several hours to make sure the fire was completely out, according to SFFR.

SFFR responded with seven fire trucks, two support vehicles, one command vehicle, 28 firefighters, one acting battalion chief and one fire investigator.

The fire is currently being investigated and it appears there wasn't a sprinkler system in the house, according to SFFR.

