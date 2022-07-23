Sneads police officer seriously injured in shooting

UPDATE: July 23, 2022 3:59 p.m.

SNEADS, Fla. ( WMBB ) – A Saturday morning shooting in Jackson County seriously injured an officer with the Sneads Police Department.

The officer is in stable condition after being shot while responding to a call around 8:00 in the morning.

Police said the officer was dispatched to a disturbance call with a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy in the 7600 block of McKeown Mill Road just outside of Sneads.

Upon arrival, police said they encountered an armed suspect who started firing and shot the Sneads officer multiple times.

Police said the officers returned shots at the 42-year-old male suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“When these guys get up in the morning and put on their uniform and their armor, they don’t know what they’re going to face,” Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said. “You never know which call is going to wind up being something like this but were just thankful that the hand of God was over these two men and they are going to be okay.”

A witness next door heard it all go down.

“I was out on the back porch getting ready to go outside and do some tree work and trim up some trees and I heard a bunch of yelling and gunfire and back and forth yelling and it didn’t sound like they were just shooting off guns you know, it sounded like an argument,” Ryan Sloan said.

In a statement, Sneads Police Chief Mike Miller asked for prayers for the officer at this time.

The wounded officer was transported by EMS and life-flight to Tallahassee for further care.

Because the shooting was officer-involved, the investigation has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

