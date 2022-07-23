ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneads, FL

Sneads police officer seriously injured in shooting

By Emily McLeod
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EC84f_0gqIQcCT00

UPDATE: July 23, 2022 3:59 p.m.

SNEADS, Fla. ( WMBB ) – A Saturday morning shooting in Jackson County seriously injured an officer with the Sneads Police Department.

The officer is in stable condition after being shot while responding to a call around 8:00 in the morning.

Washington County students get prepared to go back to school

Police said the officer was dispatched to a disturbance call with a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy in the 7600 block of McKeown Mill Road just outside of Sneads.

Upon arrival, police said they encountered an armed suspect who started firing and shot the Sneads officer multiple times.

Police said the officers returned shots at the 42-year-old male suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Why are so many police officers out in the area?

“When these guys get up in the morning and put on their uniform and their armor, they don’t know what they’re going to face,” Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said. “You never know which call is going to wind up being something like this but were just thankful that the hand of God was over these two men and they are going to be okay.”

A witness next door heard it all go down.

“I was out on the back porch getting ready to go outside and do some tree work and trim up some trees and I heard a bunch of yelling and gunfire and back and forth yelling and it didn’t sound like they were just shooting off guns you know, it sounded like an argument,” Ryan Sloan said.

In a statement, Sneads Police Chief Mike Miller asked for prayers for the officer at this time.

The wounded officer was transported by EMS and life-flight to Tallahassee for further care.

Because the shooting was officer-involved, the investigation has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

UPDATE: July 23, 2022 10:43 a.m.

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Sheriff, Donnie Edenfield, confirmed the Sneads officer who was shot sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Edenfield said law enforcement fired back at the suspect.

The officer was transported by EMS and life-flight to Tallahassee.

Edenfield said because the shooting was officer involved, the investigation has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of McKeown Mill Road.

Our previous version of the story is below.

SNEADS, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Sneads Police Officer was shot while responding to a call with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning.

Police said an officer with the Sneads Police Department was dispatched to a call with a sheriff’s deputy at 8:19 a.m. on McKeown Mill Road.

When they arrived the deputy and police officer made contact with the complainant when the suspect shot at the officer. The officer was injured as a result of the shooting.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not said how the 42-year-old man died.

News 13 will report more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

Suspect in Panama City bar riot arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another man was in jail Tuesday in connection to a massive bar fight that was caught on camera but was allegedly not reported to law enforcement. Jordan Young, 25, of Panama City is charged with rioting, according to court records. Police initially arrested five people and said they had warrants […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Officer injured in shooting now identified

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Police are now identifying the officer who was shot Saturday while responding to a neighborhood dispute. The suspect shot the officer several times before law enforcement shot and killed him. During his time as chief, Sneads Police Chief, Michael Miller, said this is the first time he’s had an officer-involved shooting […]
SNEADS, FL
WMBB

Update: Suspect caught after Panama City shooting

10:30 a.m. Update: Panama City police have confirmed that they have captured the suspect in a shooting. We will have a live update on this situation on News 13 at Midday at 11 a.m. A previous version of this story is below. According to Panama City Police, the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sneads, FL
Jackson County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 25, 2022

Joshua Adkins, 35, Sneads, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia: Sneads Police Department. Chakesha Dixon, 29, Marianna, Florida: False report of a crime: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Nowell, 38, Greenwood, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brittany Wilson, 28, Donaldsonville, Florida: Violation of state probation:...
SNEADS, FL
WJHG-TV

Log truck crashes in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A log truck crashed on State Road 71 in Calhoun County Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, around 10 a.m. the truck pulling a trailer was going south on SR 71 near NW Sam Duncan Road. The truck was driving around a left...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCPD searching for suspects in coin laundry burglary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly burglarized a coin laundry on July 20th. Officers with PCPD were called to the business in the 800 block of W. 11th Street when employees noticed a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Guns#Violent Crime#Jackson County Sheriff
wtvy.com

Dothan shooting suspect extradited from Panama City

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman facing capital murder charges has been returned to Dothan. According to court information, Davaciera Booth, 18 of Panama City, waived extradition. She had been held in the Bay County Jail since her apprehension on July 15. Booth is one of four suspects accused in...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Two Dothan men arrested after assault

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police took two men into custody on assault charges on Monday. According to the department in a Tuesday release, on July 25 a male victim was assaulted while having a conversation with another individual. Two males reportedly approached him from behind and proceeded to strike him on the head with an unknown object.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Man who fled from a corrections job into Georgia returned to Houston Co.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan inmate who escaped from authorities earlier this summer is back in the Houston County Jail. James Norton was scheduled to return to community corrections from his job at Dothan Canvas Products on June 22nd, and as of June 24th, they considered him to have escaped custody.
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCTV

TPD investigates shooting on Jackson Bluff Rd.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed a man was shot near the 1300 block of Jackson Bluff Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials responded to a call for shots fired in the area. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police. TPD said there are...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Panhandle officer wounded, another man dead in shootout

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) -A Florida panhandle police officer was wounded and another man died during a Jackson County, Florida shootout. The Sneads city officer and a county deputy responded to a call along McKeown Road in Jackson County about 8:30 Saturday morning, Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said in a statement.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Wakulla County crash restricts Crawfordville Hwy traffic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A serious accident with injuries is reducing traffic to one lane on Crawfordville Highway, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office. The accident is close to the 1200 block of Crawfordville Highway, near Zion Hill Rd. Officials said the highway could be shut down completely in the near future for a length of time.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is behind bars after he was falsely accused of brandishing a firearm toward children. According to the Marianna Police Chief, officers responded to a home off of Myles Street in reference to a wanted person. Chief Hayes Baggett said Desmond Martin had an active warrant in Jackson County.
MARIANNA, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for July 25, 2022

Javersse Malcolm: Hold for another agency- Child support, $2,200 purge or hold for Washington County. Jason Pollock: Nonchild support- $2,173 purge, possession of cocaine- $7,500 bond, possession of drug paraphernalia- $3,500 bond. William Taff: Violation of state probation: No bond, arraigned. Shareef Fed: Violation of state probation: No bond, arraigned.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in single-car crash in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal crash occurred Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 319 (Crawfordville Highway) and Zion Hill Road in Wakulla County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Upon FHP and other local agencies’ arrival, they found an SUV that had been rolled over several times. The...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan teen missing, search begins

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are searching for a missing teen last seen on Wednesday. Naomi Drinkard, 16, was last seen near Brookhill Drive in Dothan. Police do not know what she was wearing at the time she left or when she left. Drinkard is described as being...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

WMBB

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy