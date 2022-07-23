Muskogee students past and present celebrate retirement of band director

Jerry Huffer retirement celebration Muskogee Public Schools/Facebook

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Public Schools honored Fine Arts Director and band director Jerry Huffer this week on his retirement.

Nearly 250 former students and colleagues gathered to honor the legacy of Huffer, Muskogee Public Schools said.

“We will always be Huffer’s Roughers. We are where we are today because of the hundreds of times it was yelled, Raise your feet, play your part, drive, drive, drive!” the crowd said.

The reception was held in the new band room in Huffer Hall, the wing of Alice Robertson named in his honor.

