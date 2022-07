A new location of Dunkin', the New England coffee and doughnut chain, will open in Fort Worth with lots of new bells and whistles. Located at 7367 N. Beach St., in a former urgent care medical clinic, the shop will be one of the chain's Next Generation models, with digital kiosks where you can order and pay using a credit card or a Dunkin' gift card. A release notes that the kiosks create an "efficient, accurate, more convenient, and frictionless experience" for customers. "Frictionless," as in, you won't have to deal with staff.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO