Name released in fatal crash reported on Eddy County Highway
CHEYENNE, (KXNet) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that occurred on July 23, at 2:25 a.m. on 2nd Street North in Sheyenne.
The individual involved in the accident was identified as 60-year-old Keith Drake, a man from Sheyenne.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Drake was riding the Can-Am and moving northbound on 2nd Street North. After traveling north of the intersection with Riverside Avenue, the Can-Am struck a parked commercial motor vehicle.
Drake was ejected and suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash. He was later moved to CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Carrington, where he was pronounced deceased.
Drake was reported to not be wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
